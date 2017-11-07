 Skip to main content
Maj. Gen. David "Scott" Gray, Republican Club President Joe McElmeel, Ron Wheeler and Jaime DiDomenico

Maj. Gen. David "Scott" Gray addresses Republican Club

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Sharon Freeman and Sunny McGrath

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Faye Castrucci and Pat Kordis

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Margit Gravino and Renee Balogh

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Christina Landry and Audrey Marten

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Tony and Midge Pescatello and Snookie and Cash Register

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Republican Club President Joe McElmeel and Helen and Len Glaser

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Joyce and Dennis Wheatland

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Woody Wolverton and commissioner Jack Daly

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Muriel and Bob Klosterman and Michelle and Thomas Giannico

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Lana McDonald, Republican Club President Joe McElmeel,Margit Gravino and Renee Balogh

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

The club met at the Harbourside Ballroom on Nov. 7.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor


Maj. Gen. David S. “Scott” Gray visited with the Republican Club of Longboat Key on Nov. 7.

Members mingled in the Harbourside Ballroom before sitting down to hear Gray speak on the need for a strong U.S. military presence.

Gray was awarded his wings in 1978 and, as a command pilot, he recorded more than 3,500 flying hours. He serves as the capability director and is responsible to the Air Force acquisition executive for airlift, air refueling, training and special operations programs, a release from the club said.

