Maj. Gen. David "Scott" Gray addresses Republican Club



Maj. Gen. David S. “Scott” Gray visited with the Republican Club of Longboat Key on Nov. 7.

Members mingled in the Harbourside Ballroom before sitting down to hear Gray speak on the need for a strong U.S. military presence.

Gray was awarded his wings in 1978 and, as a command pilot, he recorded more than 3,500 flying hours. He serves as the capability director and is responsible to the Air Force acquisition executive for airlift, air refueling, training and special operations programs, a release from the club said.