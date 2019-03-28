 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Powerboat P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala, is hugged by preschoolers at The Haven.

Magical event in Sarasota

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Powerboat P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala, is hugged by preschoolers at The Haven.

Buy this Photo
Preschoolers find great seats in the front row.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Preschoolers find great seats in the front row.

Buy this Photo
Suncoast Charities for Children Executive Director Lucy Nicandri dances with Preslie Hutchinson.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Suncoast Charities for Children Executive Director Lucy Nicandri dances with Preslie Hutchinson.

Buy this Photo
Magician Jeff Lovett works the crowd while Azam Rangoonwala balances two plates while standing on one foot.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Magician Jeff Lovett works the crowd while Azam Rangoonwala balances two plates while standing on one foot.

Buy this Photo
Preschoolers adored magician Jeff Lovett's performance.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Preschoolers adored magician Jeff Lovett's performance.

Buy this Photo
Jeff Lovett — who goes by Jeff the Juggler — juggles rings while his wife, Lori Lovett, looks on.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Jeff Lovett — who goes by Jeff the Juggler — juggles rings while his wife, Lori Lovett, looks on.

Buy this Photo
Azam Rangoonwala tries his hand at being a magician with the help of Jeff Lovett.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Azam Rangoonwala tries his hand at being a magician with the help of Jeff Lovett.

Buy this Photo
After Jeff the Juggler's performance concluded, preschoolers all got a turn to pet Peanut Butter the rabbit.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

After Jeff the Juggler's performance concluded, preschoolers all got a turn to pet Peanut Butter the rabbit.

Buy this Photo
Haven clients performed to the "Rocky" theme song and airboxed like champions.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Haven clients performed to the "Rocky" theme song and airboxed like champions.

Buy this Photo
Amy Cross sang "Let it Go" by Idina Menzel from Disney's "Frozen."

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Amy Cross sang "Let it Go" by Idina Menzel from Disney's "Frozen."

Buy this Photo
Patsy Tellstrom sang "God Bless America" to the crowd at the talent show.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Patsy Tellstrom sang "God Bless America" to the crowd at the talent show.

Buy this Photo
Powerboat P1 even brought a boat that was on display.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Powerboat P1 even brought a boat that was on display.

Buy this Photo
Corey Volosin and Hank Fish, of Custom Catering, serve up slices of pizza.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Corey Volosin and Hank Fish, of Custom Catering, serve up slices of pizza.

Buy this Photo
Tom Houser, of Custom Catering, prepares cotton candy.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Tom Houser, of Custom Catering, prepares cotton candy.

Buy this Photo
Share
Rangoonwala Family Foundation presents "The Haven Has Talent."
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

It was apropos magic was part of "The Haven Has Talent" event March 28 at the Sarasota nonprofit, The Haven, which offers programs and services for adults and children with disabilities.

The Rangoonwala Family Foundation in partnership with Suncoast Charities for Children presented the special event, which opened with a performance from magician Jeff Lovett — Jeff the Juggler — before moving on to a performance from preschoolers, who sang a song about penguins. 

It was a magical kind of day.

"Let's give these guys a bit of a spotlight," said Powerboat P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala.

The annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix (July 6-7) raises money for Suncoast Charities for Children, which in turn supports The Haven. Last year, Rangoonwala decided to do even more and his foundation presented a similar event at The Haven. It was expanded March 28 to include carnival-style fun, entertainment and food. Clients of The Haven performed skits and songs from their favorite movies.

Prizes and presents were given to all participants.

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement