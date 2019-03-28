Magical event in Sarasota

It was apropos magic was part of "The Haven Has Talent" event March 28 at the Sarasota nonprofit, The Haven, which offers programs and services for adults and children with disabilities.

The Rangoonwala Family Foundation in partnership with Suncoast Charities for Children presented the special event, which opened with a performance from magician Jeff Lovett — Jeff the Juggler — before moving on to a performance from preschoolers, who sang a song about penguins.

It was a magical kind of day.

"Let's give these guys a bit of a spotlight," said Powerboat P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala.

The annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix (July 6-7) raises money for Suncoast Charities for Children, which in turn supports The Haven. Last year, Rangoonwala decided to do even more and his foundation presented a similar event at The Haven. It was expanded March 28 to include carnival-style fun, entertainment and food. Clients of The Haven performed skits and songs from their favorite movies.

Prizes and presents were given to all participants.