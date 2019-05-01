Ladies lunch with Ian Prosser

Ladies gathered May 1 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens for Marie Selby Botanical Garden's final Lunch in the Gardens event of the season.

The luncheon began with a champagne reception, shopping in the Designing Women Boutique pop-up shop and perusing jewelry from 530 Burns Gallery.

The guest speaker was Ian Prosser, floral and event designer for the inaugurations of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, as well as Queen Elizabeth.

In addition to hearing from Prosser, President and CEO Jennifer Rominecki announced next year's exhibition, in partnership with The Dali Museum, will feature artwork by the late surrealist Salvador Dali.