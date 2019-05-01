 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Montana Taplinger and Nikki Sedacca

Ladies lunch with Ian Prosser

Guest Speaker Ian Prosser and President and CEO Jennifer Rominecki

The tables were brightly decorated.

The centerpieces featured elegant tropical florals.

Deborah Beacham, Cornelia Matson and Susan Sofia

Susan Barnhill, Rose Marie Bowls, Bea Grieco and Beverly Domurot

Susan Neustadt, Cimmie Baron, Jane Nunnelly, Ruth Barker, Patricia Naggiar and Kathy Mandula

Pamela Hughes and Maryann Armor

Marlene Liberman, Bev Bartner, Series Co-Chairwoman Jean Weidner Goldstein and Ida Zito

Deb Kabinoff, Katie Jones, Heather Saba and Kyla Weiner

Lee Williams and Series Co-Chairwoman Margaret Wise

Julie Bradley and Geri Brown

Arlette Webber, Kathy Coffy and Barbara Hansen

Melissa Howard and Janet Walter

Elisabeth Waters, Elizabeth Moore and Ariane Dart

Kara Grierson, Flora Major and Barbara Kelly

530 Burns Gallery sold jewelry before the program started.

Carol Lackey and Mayra Schmidt

Kathy Yu, Linda Domenico and Judy Cote

Julie Smith, Emily Stroud, Sepi Ackerman and Chelsea Dunbar

Lunch in the Gardens was held May 1 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Ladies gathered May 1 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens for Marie Selby Botanical Garden's final Lunch in the Gardens event of the season. 

The luncheon began with a champagne reception, shopping in the Designing Women Boutique pop-up shop and perusing jewelry from 530 Burns Gallery.

The guest speaker was Ian Prosser, floral and event designer for the inaugurations of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, as well as Queen Elizabeth.

In addition to hearing from Prosser, President and CEO Jennifer Rominecki announced next year's exhibition, in partnership with The Dali Museum, will feature artwork by the late surrealist Salvador Dali.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

