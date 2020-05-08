Love unwrapped in Lakewood Ranch

East County mom Brenda Skouras and her 3-year-old son, Nikos Skouras, pulled up to Primrose School at Lakewood Ranch Town Center with smiles on their faces May 8. As they pulled into the parking, five Primrose staff members cheered and quickly worked to deliver muffins to both mother and son.

In celebration of Mother's Day, Primrose gave each child a muffin and drink to deliver to his or her mother as they entered the school. Even mothers who have been keeping their children home due to the coronavirus outbreak were invited to participate with a drive-up format. Skouras was among them and thoroughly enjoyed the "Muffins for Moms" event.

"This is amazing," Skouras said. "It's hard because we don't get to see our friends. We miss it. We miss the school. This is great for them to include us."

Primrose owner Sharon Frank said Primrose has not allowed parents into to the school as a safety precaution so the day was meant to celebrate moms and let them know they are missed.