Lots of love shown at Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's Putts Fore Mutts tourney

Country Club East's Denise Little played golf at the Putts Fore Mutts fundraiser Oct. 17 in honor of her dog, Bailey, who died a few weeks ago.

Little and her friend, Waterside's Susan Hendrix, wore blue shirts with the word "love" next to a West Highland White Terrier silhouette, which is Bailey's breed.

The Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, which benefits from the annual fundraiser, counts on that kind of love from those who adopt its pets.

It was love all around at the event.

Little loved being around those who feel the way she does about dogs.

"It was fantastic," she said of the event. "I had a great time. We met people who were good golfers and who helped us out."

Dani Ziegler, the shelter manager for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, said the money raised during the tournament and during the evening reception was crucial to ensuring the nonprofit could continue to help as many dogs and cats as possible.

Since Hurricane Ian hit, Ziegler said the Humane Society has seen more dogs and cats making their way to shelters across Manatee County while the number of adoptions has decreased.

"There's a lot of need (by shelters) after the hurricane," she said. "We've been getting a lot of surrender forms. I think after the hurricane, everyone's still trying to bounce back, recover and clean up."