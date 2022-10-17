 Skip to main content
Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's Susan Giroux congratulates Country Club East's Marlene Gavens and her husband, Larry Gavens, for winning the helicopter ball drop.

Lots of love shown at Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's Putts Fore Mutts tourney

Waterside's Susan Hendrix and Country Club East's Denise Little play golf in honor of Little's dog Bailey, who died a few weeks ago. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

Six-month-old Badger is ready for adoption at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Country Club East's Scott Steiner purchases raffle tickets from Carol Ohlendorf, a volunteer for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch board members Angela Carlson and Rebekah Boudrie have fun at the evening reception. Carlson and Boudrie are the co-chairs of the event.

Sarasota's Tom Ruthz paints a dog upside down.

Country Club East's Larry Gavens and Marlene Gavens have fun at the evening reception with Country Club's Chelsea Pezzola and Nick Iacovella. Pezzola says she enjoys playing golf to support the Humane Society.

Lakewood Ranch's Paul Giroux, Jamie Zanios, John Ward and Tim Forkin, Sarasota's Dan Brierton and Donna Brierton and Lakewood Ranch's Susan Giroux and Nancy Zanios share some laughs during the evening reception.

Country Club's Jeff Joseph and John Ward join Country Club's Paul Giroux, Sarasota's Dan Brierton and Country Club's Tim Forkin at the evening reception after Giroux, Brierton and Forkin spent the day golfing.

A helicopter drops dozens of golf balls onto the course.

The helicopter ball drop was a must-see for attendees.

Dozens of balls settle on the golf course.

Country Club East's Marlene Gavens celebrates winning the helicopter ball drop with the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch's Susan Giroux.

Putts Fore Mutts and Racquets for Rescues fundraisers are crucial for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Country Club East's Denise Little played golf at the Putts Fore Mutts fundraiser Oct. 17 in honor of her dog, Bailey, who died a few weeks ago.

Little and her friend, Waterside's Susan Hendrix, wore blue shirts with the word "love" next to a West Highland White Terrier silhouette, which is Bailey's breed.

The Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, which benefits from the annual fundraiser, counts on that kind of love from those who adopt its pets.

It was love all around at the event.

Little loved being around those who feel the way she does about dogs.

"It was fantastic," she said of the event. "I had a great time. We met people who were good golfers and who helped us out."

Dani Ziegler, the shelter manager for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, said the money raised during the tournament and during the evening reception was crucial to ensuring the nonprofit could continue to help as many dogs and cats as possible. 

Since Hurricane Ian hit, Ziegler said the Humane Society has seen more dogs and cats making their way to shelters across Manatee County while the number of adoptions has decreased. 

"There's a lot of need (by shelters) after the hurricane," she said. "We've been getting a lot of surrender forms. I think after the hurricane, everyone's still trying to bounce back, recover and clean up."

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

