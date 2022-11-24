Lots of dressing up for Florida Turkey Trot in Sarasota

Lakewood Ranch's Shami Bhullar was about to run the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park on Thanksgiving morning dressed from head-to-toe as a turkey.

The pajama-looking outfit certainly looked hot.

"It's my Halloween costume," Bhullar said. "We'll see how hot it is. You might find it on a bridge somewhere."

The Florida Turkey Trot, presented by Publix, drew a sellout of 3,400 runners to raise funds for the Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy and the Big Bill Foundation that was named for former Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy Board Chairman Bill Robinson, who died in 2020.

The race quickly has become a family tradition with many participants dressing the part.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's Josh Nichols finished the race wearing a complete turkey suit and looked like he was about to be served for dinner.

"I am a fried turkey," Nichols said. "Extra crisp."

Sarasota's Roy Hobson won the race in 15:36. Venice's Katherine O'Sullivan-Sams was the first female finisher.

The event also included a Turkey Row for the first time.