Lakewood Ranch's Shami Bhullar and his 3-year-old daughter Sophie have the Turkey Trot spirit. Photos by Jay Heater

Lots of dressing up for Florida Turkey Trot in Sarasota

Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 |

The Meadows' Donna Krusenoski (back) and (left to right) Christine Barro, Patricia Schultz, Luanne King, Jessie Maciel, Rosana Grillo, and Marilyn Reed were color coordinated to run in the Turkey Trot.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's John Nichols flies across the finish line in a complete turkey suit. "I am a fried turkey," he said. "Extra crisp."

Sarasota's Matt Averbeck was the first runner to finish while wearing a turkey on his head.

Albuquerque, New Mexico's Daniel Gray was the first runner wearing a pie on his head to finish. "There are a bunch of turkeys out there," he said.

Venice's Katherine O'Sullivan-Sams was the first female finisher in the Turkey Trot.

Sarasota's Roy Hobson pulls away to win the Turkey Trot in 15:36.

Nathan Benderson Park staff member Betsy Mitchell participates in the Turkey Row event that ran at the same time as the Turkey Trot.

Those who participated in the Turkey Row were surrounded by a mass of running humanity.

Runners stream out of the starting gate for the fifth annual Turkey Trot.

Eventually winner Roy Hobson (in front) of Sarasota went wire-to-wire to win the Turkey Trot.

Parks Robinson, the Fit2Run owner, starts the fifth annual Turkey Run, a fundraiser for the Big Bill Foundation, which was started to honor his dad, the late Bill Robinson.

The race had 3,400 runners registered to run.

The Turkey Trot always has a little different look at the starting line.

Thomas Skodzinsky Lewis said he wanted to "be a little different" at the Turkey Trot. He succeeded.

New Oxford, Pennsylvania's Andy and Julie Wright aren't runners, but they came to support their friends.

Dover, Pennsylvania's Bill, Addyson and Jennifer Krug took a break from their vacation to enjoy the event.

Lakewood Ranch 9-year-old Anthony Toscano came dressed for the occasion to run the Turkey Trot.

Lakewood Ranch 11-year-old Kate Toscano, her mom Leslie Toscano, and brother, 9-year-old Anthony Toscano get ready to run the Turkey Trot.

Lakewood Ranch's Magnus Tilton crushed the field to win the 10-12 age division race.

Maximus Glenn of Parrish won the 3-4 age division race.

Stone Morgan of Lakewood Ranch bursts ahead of the field to win the 5-6 age group run.

Ponte Vedra's Samuel Tardif had a late burst of speed to claim first in the 7-9 age division race.

Sarasota's Laurie Minear and her dad, New Freedom, Pennsylvania's Floyd Luckow got some tips from the turkey before the race.

Sarasota's Jessica Dickson came with her son, Steele, who at 6 months isn't quite ready to run.

The Turkey Trot allowed the runners to go bananas.

Everybody gets a medal at the Turkey Trot.

Bozeman, Montana's Tatum Porter is looking a bit anxious before the 4-year-old race is about to begin.

The event at Nathan Benderson Park draws 3,400 runners.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Lakewood Ranch's Shami Bhullar was about to run the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park on Thanksgiving morning dressed from head-to-toe as a turkey.

The pajama-looking outfit certainly looked hot.

"It's my Halloween costume," Bhullar said. "We'll see how hot it is. You might find it on a bridge somewhere."

The Florida Turkey Trot, presented by Publix, drew a sellout of 3,400 runners to raise funds for the Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy and the Big Bill Foundation that was named for former Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy Board Chairman Bill Robinson, who died in 2020.

The race quickly has become a family tradition with many participants dressing the part.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's Josh Nichols finished the race wearing a complete turkey suit and looked like he was about to be served for dinner.

"I am a fried turkey," Nichols said. "Extra crisp." 

Sarasota's Roy Hobson won the race in 15:36. Venice's Katherine O'Sullivan-Sams was the first female finisher.

The event also included a Turkey Row for the first time.

 

The Author: Jay Heater

Jay Heater is the managing editor of the East County Observer. Overall, he has been in the business more than 41 years, 26 spent at the Contra Costa Times in the San Francisco Bay area as a sportswriter covering college football and basketball, boxing and horse racing.

