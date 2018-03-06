 Skip to main content
Event chairwoman Donna Dolan and Betty Rahm

Lord's Warehouse walks the runway

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018

Dia Wilson models clothes from The Lord’s Warehouse.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Bonnie Nulf shows off her pink Laura Ashley jacket to the crowd.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Prior to the fashion show, attendees got to bid on silent auction items and peruse raffle items.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Carol Peschel and Tom Vitro

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Michelle Jiannico and Joan Mansfield

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Becky Tomme walks the runway during The Lord’s Warehouse fashion show.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Nancy Luse and Linda Hatmacher

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Willeen Buchholz and Danielle LeVasseur did the models’ makeup prior to the fashion show.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Gale Mulligan shows off a Ralph Lauren dress during the “Florida Fun” leg of the fashion show.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Leslie Rife models a black and white outfit during the “Florida Fun” part of the fashion show.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Bah Hero made this cake for the silent auction.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Sue Reese and Cindy Kuehnel

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Anne Hasenhus and Barbara Milano

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Chad Myers and Joanna Wnuk goof off on the runway.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Kit Gibby is all smiles on the runway.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

The "Once is not Enuf!" Fashion Show took place at Longboat Island Chapel on March 6.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Some things are better the second time around.

This is exactly the point that was made at this year’s “Once is not Enuf!” Lord’s Warehouse Fashion Show.

Models walked the runway in clothes anyone can find at The Lord’s Warehouse on the Longboat Island Chapel property. From Ralph Lauren and Lilly Pulitzer dresses to Tommy Bahama capris, the models showed off all the offerings of the resale shop.

The clothes in the warehouse are donated by island residents and visitors. Customers of The Lord’s Warehouse then have the chance to wear the second-hand clothes, and sometimes even find unused items with the tags still on them.

Before the fashion show, attendees perused raffle and silent auction items ranging from artwork to jewelry and even a homemade cake.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

