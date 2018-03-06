Lord's Warehouse walks the runway

Some things are better the second time around.

This is exactly the point that was made at this year’s “Once is not Enuf!” Lord’s Warehouse Fashion Show.

Models walked the runway in clothes anyone can find at The Lord’s Warehouse on the Longboat Island Chapel property. From Ralph Lauren and Lilly Pulitzer dresses to Tommy Bahama capris, the models showed off all the offerings of the resale shop.

The clothes in the warehouse are donated by island residents and visitors. Customers of The Lord’s Warehouse then have the chance to wear the second-hand clothes, and sometimes even find unused items with the tags still on them.

Before the fashion show, attendees perused raffle and silent auction items ranging from artwork to jewelry and even a homemade cake.