Longtime Mustang car show returns to Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's John Wishart knows the history of the Mustang.

It was in 1964 when Lee Iacocca, then vice president of the Ford Motor Company, wanted to rush out production of the brand new Mustang, originally pointed for release in 1965, so it could be ready in time for the 1964 World's Fair in New York City.

With two separate production schedules that year, one in April through July and the other late in the year, the Mustang indeed was ready as it was shown off at the Ford Pavilion (the Wonder Rotunda) at the World's Fair.

Wishart also knows The Mustang Club of West Central Florida is making its own history as well by hosting Ponies Under the Palms each year. This year's 29th annual event will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. It is a benefit for Take Stock in Children and Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Registering a vehicle for the Mustang car show costs $25 and day of the show registration is $30. Non-Mustangs are allowed in the show but they must be Ford powered. To register a car, call Event Chair Tracey Fitzstephens at 920-944-8137 of email to [email protected].

On Nov. 12, Wishart and six other members of The Mustang Club of West Central Florida, met at the Braden Woods home of fellow member Larry Brunatti to talk about the show, Mustangs, show cars and Ford.

Who: John Wishart

Lives: Lakewood Ranch

Show car: 1964 1/2 Mustang

The attraction: Wishart likes the 289 high performance engine and the fact everything on his show car is stock. "They only made 500 of these," he said. "Only 36 are known to have survived, although there might be one in a barn somewhere."

Hardest thing about maintaining your show car: "Finding someone to work on them."

Tips: "I don't drive it a lot. You just need elbow grease. And I don't wash it. I dust it."

What do you like about the show: "It's our car club's one fundraiser and at this we do a lot of work for charities."

Who: Brenda Holland

Lives: Braden Woods

Show car: 1956 Thunderbird

The attraction: "I am only the second owner," Holland said. "The size is perfect and the era is dear to us (Holland and her husband Rick Holland). I named her — and it is a her — Billie Sue. Rick's two sisters, who have passed, were wonderful and I name it after them. Suzanne Somers drives the same model in American Graffiti."

Hardest thing about maintaining your show car: Keeping the chrome clean on the back bumper. The exhaust comes out there in a hot spot.

Tips: "Don't wash it with soap all the time. Wipe it down. Do the same with the motor."

What do you like about the show: "It will be my first show. We moved here last December."

Who: Norma Fender

Lives: East County

Show car: 2014 Hertz Penske GT

The attraction: "This was a Hertz rental," Fender said. "Only 150 were made. This was 99 out of the 150. It has a few upgrades under the hood, a lower front end and a Coyote (5-liter) engine. I bought it in 2015."

Hardest thing about maintaining your show car: "It's black. Black shows everything."

Tips: "Keep at it ... just keep at it."

What do you like about the show: "I have been a member of the club since the 1980s. I never had a special car to show so now I do. I like where the show is. It's a nice, relaxing day."

Who: George Okada

Lives: Bradenton

Show car: 1969 March 1

The attraction: "My dad bought a used March 1 off a car lot in 1972. It was a 1969 Mach I and I was 8 at the time. I loved that car. I wrecked it street racing in 1980. He was not happy."

Hardest thing about maintaining your show car: "Avoiding the gawkers on the road. ... and tree sap, that's horrible."

Tips: " I use ceramic coating. It's 100 times better than regular wax."

What do you like about the show: "I've been going since 2013. It's for a good cause. I like the nice down-to-Earth people."

Who: Kelvin Etchison

Lives: Palmetto

Show car: 2007 GT/CS

The attraction:" It was the first year they did a tribute to the 1968 GT/CS. That's the culture I have a passion for."

Hardest thing about maintaining your show car: "I drive it daily, so keeping it clean."

Tips: "Twice a year I do a four-stage clay (bar) and polish job. It extends the life and protection. You start with the clay bar, then do a three-stage polish. It takes five to six hours to do it right."

What do you like about the show: "I've been part of this club since 1990."

Who: Frank Scheffel

Lives: Bradenton

Show car: 2020 GT500

The attraction: "It's a daily driver and I like the acceleration. I like to keep it fit and finished. About 600 were made in this color."

Hardest thing about maintaining your show car: "Flies and tree sap."

Tips: "I use a clay bar. When it is done right, it can scrape off the surface contaminants. It's like a stiff modeling clay. You can feel it working."

What do you like about the show: "I like the social aspect of it, and seeing the cool cars."

Who: Ray Baker

Lives: Sarasota

Show car: 1964 1/2 Mustang

The attraction: "My uncle was the original owner. I acquired it in 1994 and my wife and I restored it. We had drawn up a contract with my uncle (that they would take care of it). It has a 289 four barrel, factory air and is a four speed. "

Hardest thing about maintaining your show car: "When you drive it, it gets dirty. The undercarriage of this car looks brand new, but it's hard to get under there."

Tips: "I use a soft bristle brush to get the wax out of the cracks."

What do you like about the show: "All these new (Mustangs) wouldn't be here if it wasn't for mine."