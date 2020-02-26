Longboat's golfing women team up to beat breast cancer

The Women’s Golf Association and the Key Niners joined together to swing for a cure for breast cancer on Feb. 25.

The two women’s golf associations each played a game at the Harbourside Golf Course before meeting back at the club for lunch and a word from Breast Health Sarasota, to which the event’s funds will go. Sue Ellen Caeb thanked the gathered women for their efforts, telling them about the women who will now be able to receive minimally invasive breast surgery to help them kick cancer.

The Key Niners raised more than $11,000, while the Women’s Golf Association raised more than $20,000. In total, the event raised over $40,000 for Breast Health Sarasota, which is about $5,000 more than last year’s event raised. The event was originally started by Bea Rapowitz and Marty Heller, the former of whom died due to breast cancer.