Women gather at the ice cream bar after lunch.

Longboat's golfing women team up to beat breast cancer

Jan Henry and Becky Smothers

Pink decorations dotted every table.

Arleen Kline, Jayne Weiss, Sue Ellen Caeb, Debbie Rand and Bonnie Chisling

Tina Skestos, Isabella Paspa, Heloise Kihnke and Arlene McKitrick

Winners of the tournament are announced.

Jill Anderson and Arleen Kline

Barb Keifer, Patsy Garno and Carol Westwood

Women dined with their teams.

Gwen Watson and Bunny Skirboll

Sue Ellen Caeb addresses the golfers.

The two associations' scores were kept separate.

The two associations' scores were kept separate.

Dozens of women, all in pink, packed into Harbourside Dining Room.

Roberto Borgatti, a golf pro, wowed the crowd with a brief opera performance.

Roberto Borgatti and mother Mary

Noreen Ackerman, Lori Brochin, Sheryl Ruark and Pam Crowe

The golf associations held a tournament to raise money for Breast Health Sarasota.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Women’s Golf Association and the Key Niners joined together to swing for a cure for breast cancer on Feb. 25. 

The two women’s golf associations each played a game at the Harbourside Golf Course before meeting back at the club for lunch and a word from Breast Health Sarasota, to which the event’s funds will go. Sue Ellen Caeb thanked the gathered women for their efforts, telling them about the women who will now be able to receive minimally invasive breast surgery to help them kick cancer. 

The Key Niners raised more than $11,000, while the Women’s Golf Association raised more than $20,000. In total, the event raised over $40,000 for Breast Health Sarasota, which is about $5,000 more than last year’s event raised. The event was originally started by Bea Rapowitz and Marty Heller, the former of whom died due to breast cancer. 

