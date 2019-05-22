Longboaters trade briefcases for putters

After clocking out of work on Tuesday, Longboaters headed to the green ... the green mini golf course, that is, as they participated in the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours networking event.

The event, held at The Fish Hole on Bradenton Beach, allows businessmen and women the opportunity to network outside of office hours.

Participants were split into groups of four. After 18 holes, the three golfers with the fewest amount of strokes received prizes provided by The Fish Hole.

In addition to golfing, participants mingled over fried chicken and sandwiches.