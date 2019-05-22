 Skip to main content
Mary Ann Brady celebrates her hole in one.

Longboaters trade briefcases for putters

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 |

Tonya Atchison, Jimmy Bonner, Debbie Shaffer and Ron Fuller

Paul Tippet lines up his shot.

Tonya Atchison celebrates her hole in one.

Mary Ann Brady, Carol Peschel, Chrissy Stites and Suzy Brenner

After several attempts, Debbie Shaffer is excited to have putt the ball in the hole.

Irina LaRose is annoyed she missed her putt.

Chrissy Stites has a moment of zen before taking her first putt.

Paul Tippet, Christy Tippet, Maggie Hicks and Michael Drake

Ron Fuller can't believe he scored a hole in one.

John Renkawitz lines up his first shot.

Jimmy Bonner lines up his putt.

Irina LaRose, Scott Kuykendall, John Renkawitz and Allie Hueter

Participants wandered off Longboat and onto Bradenton Beach for Tuesday's Business After Hours.

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce held its Business After Hours event at The Fish Hole.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

After clocking out of work on Tuesday, Longboaters headed to the green ... the green mini golf course, that is, as they participated in the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours networking event. 

The event, held at The Fish Hole on Bradenton Beach, allows businessmen and women the opportunity to network outside of office hours. 

Participants were split into groups of four. After 18 holes, the three golfers with the fewest amount of strokes received prizes provided by The Fish Hole.

In addition to golfing, participants mingled over fried chicken and sandwiches.  

