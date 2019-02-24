 Skip to main content
All of the participants in the tournament had to wear white.

Longboaters take a lesson in oldschool

The attendees played three rounds of a tournament.

Ray Ellis warms up before the tournament.

Penny Klein played a mixed doubles set with her partner, Alex Davidson.

Diane McGrellis had to play with a wooden racquet, which is a little different from a modern racquet.

Monica Darold wore a long skirt to play tennis in for her white outfit.

The players had to use tennis racquets, like this wooden one, in the Wood Raquets and Whites tournament.

Cedars Tennis Resort hosted a tennis tournament where the attire was white and the racquets were wooden.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Tennis players at Cedars Tennis Resort must love, love, love the traditions of tennis.

On Feb. 24, players from the club played on eight courts in all white clothing. White clothing, which is still worn famously in a professional tournament, the Wimbledon, used to be the only color tennis players would wear while playing. In the Victorian era players wore white because sweat was less likely to show up.

Players also used wooden racquets, which are not commonly used anymore. Over 30 players participated in this first ever tournament, which was followed by a BBQ social hour.

