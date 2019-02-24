Longboaters take a lesson in oldschool

Tennis players at Cedars Tennis Resort must love, love, love the traditions of tennis.

On Feb. 24, players from the club played on eight courts in all white clothing. White clothing, which is still worn famously in a professional tournament, the Wimbledon, used to be the only color tennis players would wear while playing. In the Victorian era players wore white because sweat was less likely to show up.

Players also used wooden racquets, which are not commonly used anymore. Over 30 players participated in this first ever tournament, which was followed by a BBQ social hour.