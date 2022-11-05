 Skip to main content
Ellie Reynolds wearing the unicorn hat her mom Rebecca just bought her. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Longboaters line up early for annual Christmas Bazaar

Ellie Reynolds wearing the unicorn hat her mom Rebecca just bought her. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Dolores Engelke is still up north, but her teddy bears are in attendance.

Dolores Engelke is still up north, but her teddy bears are in attendance.

Cindy Noble and Mrs. Claus, aka Gayle Sobieck.

Cindy Noble and Mrs. Claus, aka Gayle Sobieck.

Sisters Pam DeRidder and Patty Bochicchio both buy the sand brushes.

Sisters Pam DeRidder and Patty Bochicchio both buy the sand brushes.

Local driftwood fashioned into a wind chime.

Local driftwood fashioned into a wind chime.

Catherine Costella working the Christmas Bazaar for her second year.

Catherine Costella working the Christmas Bazaar for her second year.

Wine bottles turned into keepsakes and night lights.

Wine bottles turned into keepsakes and night lights.

Hand towels with Christmas spirit and local humor.

Hand towels with Christmas spirit and local humor.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea holds their annual Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 5 in Pick Hall.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea holds their annual Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 5 in Pick Hall.

Co-chairs of the bazaar: JoAnn Sifuentes, Diane Monaghan and Chris Gooderham.

Co-chairs of the bazaar: JoAnn Sifuentes, Diane Monaghan and Chris Gooderham.

Gloria Lionetti has been a church member for 38 years and is a charter member of the Ladies Guild, but this is her first year creating items for the bazaar.

Gloria Lionetti has been a church member for 38 years and is a charter member of the Ladies Guild, but this is her first year creating items for the bazaar.

Linda Sellinger and Cathy Enneper catch up at Saturday's Christmas Bazaar.

Linda Sellinger and Cathy Enneper catch up at Saturday's Christmas Bazaar.

Elaine Cichon helps Joyce Paladino at a beaded jewelry table.

Elaine Cichon helps Joyce Paladino at a beaded jewelry table.

Handknit unicorn hats for kids.

Handknit unicorn hats for kids.

Mary McGrath, Vonda Soper and Mary Ruth Meyers selling the baked goods.

Mary McGrath, Vonda Soper and Mary Ruth Meyers selling the baked goods.

There are talks of a Christmas mice tree for next year.

There are talks of a Christmas mice tree for next year.

Candy sleighs made with miniature chocolates.

Candy sleighs made with miniature chocolates.

Froot Loops cereal was turned into elf donuts.

Froot Loops cereal was turned into elf donuts.

Julia Graziano with her hands full. She's normally working the bazaar. This year she got to shop.

Julia Graziano with her hands full. She's normally working the bazaar. This year she got to shop.

Deirdre Schueppert sells raffle tickets for a special basket Mrs. Claus put together.

Deirdre Schueppert sells raffle tickets for a special basket Mrs. Claus put together.

Anne Flinter and Bonnie Schneider at the 50/50 raffle table.

Anne Flinter and Bonnie Schneider at the 50/50 raffle table.

Collectibles are among the items for sale at the annual Christmas Bazaar.

Collectibles are among the items for sale at the annual Christmas Bazaar.

Nutcrackers for a classic Christmas.

Nutcrackers for a classic Christmas.

Eleonor Karnell, Gail Buermann and Elaine Buckley taking a break from the cash registers.

Eleonor Karnell, Gail Buermann and Elaine Buckley taking a break from the cash registers.

Dotty Mueller and Lilia Mahoney. Mahoney crafted Christmas tree cushions for the bazaar.

Dotty Mueller and Lilia Mahoney. Mahoney crafted Christmas tree cushions for the bazaar.

Joe and Diane Collins won't be here for Christmas, but they bought some decorations anyway.

Joe and Diane Collins won't be here for Christmas, but they bought some decorations anyway.

Robert and Jeanne Musorofiti stop by the Maine Line food truck for some lobster.

Robert and Jeanne Musorofiti stop by the Maine Line food truck for some lobster.

Homemade alligator chocolate bars.

Homemade alligator chocolate bars.

Carol Fischbein and Linda Sellinger. Fischbein made chocolate turtles and alligators for the bazaar. The turtles sold out fast.

Carol Fischbein and Linda Sellinger. Fischbein made chocolate turtles and alligators for the bazaar. The turtles sold out fast.

Shoppers arrived a half-hour early to the annual St. Mary, Star of the Sea Christmas Bazaar.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

The St. Mary, Star of the Sea's annual Christmas Bazaar opened at 10 a.m. Saturday, but shoppers were lined up a half-hour early. This is one event where if you snooze, you lose. Only an hour in, and “sold” stickers were dotting nearly every tree and several collectibles. 

The Ladies Guild holds the event and hand crafts almost every item from crocheted to baked goods. By 11 a.m., members had already moved some inventory around so the hall didn’t look as cleared out. 

Luckily, there was a hand-knit unicorn hat and purple tutu left for Ellie Reynolds, who wasn’t waiting for Christmas. She donned both immediately and wore them home.

“We come every year and look at all the decorations,” her mom, Rebecca said. “My mom and my sister come to my house just for this event. We make it a girls' weekend.”

Sisters Pam DeRidder and Patty Bochicchio had the same idea after seeing the bazaar in the newspaper calendar.

“We’re big bazaar people. We grew up with Christmas bazaars at our Catholic school, and it’s just a tradition.” Bochicchio said. “If you see one, you’ve got to go to it.”

Both sisters bought spiffed-up paint brushes reimagined into sand brushes, a simple tool to get the sand off your feet before getting back into the car after being on the beach.

DeRidder also picked up a hand towel because it says, “Sparkle.”

“My dad’s nickname for my daughter was Sparkle Plenty, so I’ve got to get it for her,” she said. 

As second year church members, Joe and Diane Collins knew about the bazaar ahead of time, but were just browsing and showing their support. They left with a glass vase that held a miniature Christmas tree inside. 

“We’re not even going to be here for Christmas, but we have to decorate somehow,” Diane said.

With an array of crafts and cookies for all tastes, no one left the bazaar empty handed or hungry. As an added treat this year, the Maine Line food truck pulled up in front of Pick Hall to serve crab and lobster.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

