Longboat Village ladies toast to friends

Kip O’Neill wasn’t born in April.

Two of her friends, Chantal Diem and D’Arcy Arpke were, so she threw them a party. Then she found out more of her friends were born in April, and then more and more, and the party grew.

Thus, the April Girls birthday party was born.

This year was no exception.

On April 11, O’Neill hosted the 21st annual “April Girls” birthday party. This year’s party celebrated 14 birthdays.

Those that weren’t celebrating birthdays were asked to bring appetizers. Along with appetizers, they celebrated with cake and drinks.