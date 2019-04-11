 Skip to main content
Kip O'Neill with some of the April girls

Longboat Village ladies toast to friends

Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019

Kip O’Neill with some of the April girls

Two April Girls Jinny Johnson and Debbie Cohen

Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019 |

Two April Girls Jinny Johnson and Debbie Cohen

Julia Alexander and Betsy Marple- Nessly

Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019 |

Julia Alexander and Betsy Marple- Nessly

Each April girl gets a sign that hostess Kip O'Neill hangs in her kitchen.

Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019 |

Each April girl gets a sign that hostess Kip O’Neill hangs in her kitchen.

The friends celebrated with cake and appetizers.

Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019 |

The friends celebrated with cake and appetizers.

Christine Furgiuele and Fanny Younger

Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019 |

Christine Furgiuele and Fanny Younger

Val Stansfield and Patti Lopez

Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019 |

Val Stansfield and Patti Lopez

Each April girl gets a sign that hostess Kip O’Neill hangs in her kitchen.

Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019 |

Each April girl gets a sign that hostess Kip O’Neill hangs in her kitchen.

Pamela Chevalier and Ann Roth

Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019 |

Pamela Chevalier and Ann Roth

On April 11, Kip O'Neill hosted her 21st annual April Girls birthday party.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Kip O’Neill wasn’t born in April.

Two of her friends, Chantal Diem and D’Arcy Arpke were, so she threw them a party. Then she found out more of her friends were born in April, and then more and more, and the party grew.

Thus, the April Girls birthday party was born.

This year was no exception.

On April 11, O’Neill hosted the 21st annual “April Girls” birthday party. This year’s party celebrated 14 birthdays.

Those that weren’t celebrating birthdays were asked to bring appetizers. Along with appetizers, they celebrated with cake and drinks.

The Author: Katie Johns

I'm Katie. I'm the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish.
 

