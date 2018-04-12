Operation Kindness thanks veterans

Operation Kindness, Florida, Inc hosted an all-American celebration April 12.

The nonprofit organization holds the mission of raising funds for veterans who have sustained emotional and physical injuries during their military service.

On Thursday, the organization hoped to surpass its $100,000 fundraising goal, which is what it raised last year through events.

The day began with a tennis round robin and golf shotgun and scramble tournament. When the games were complete, participants gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom of The Resort at Longboat Key Club for an all-American barbecue dinner.

Before dinner, attendees mingled during a cocktail hour and checked out silent auction tables. A live auction was held later in the evening, where attendees could bid on items, such as a four-course dinner for eight at Michael’s on East and one complimentary golf foursome at the Longboat Key Club.

Operation Kindness, Florida President Joanne Forch addressed the crowd during the event, telling attendees that no one comes home from war unchanged.

“We are so fortunate to live in a community that has compassion for so many great causes and gives so generously to our wounded veterans who have sacrificed so much,” she said in her statement.