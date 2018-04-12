 Skip to main content
Eddie Cacciola of SRQ Vets, Bryan Jacobs of Vets 2 Success, President of Operation Kindness, Florida Inc, Joanne Forch and Bill Sterbinsky of SRQ Vets

Operation Kindness thanks veterans

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018

Eddie Cacciola of SRQ Vets, Bryan Jacobs of Vets 2 Success, President of Operation Kindness, Florida Inc, Joanne Forch and Bill Sterbinsky of SRQ Vets

Event chairwoman Sunny McGrath and Christina DeCarlo

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Event chairwoman Sunny McGrath and Christina DeCarlo

Ellen Zimmerman, Marcia Gutridge and Gosia Pilch

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Ellen Zimmerman, Marcia Gutridge and Gosia Pilch

Skip and Jeannie Schuelke, Eva Chylinski, Lidia Charabin and Pierre Bertrand

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Skip and Jeannie Schuelke, Eva Chylinski, Lidia Charabin and Pierre Bertrand

Mary Lou Johnson, Cheryl Viera, Lynn Rosen and Ann Clemente

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Mary Lou Johnson, Cheryl Viera, Lynn Rosen and Ann Clemente

Caellen Curtis of Southeastern Guide Dogs and Joanne Forch

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Caellen Curtis of Southeastern Guide Dogs and Joanne Forch

Linda Rhinelander and Joyce Welch

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Linda Rhinelander and Joyce Welch

John Tendall and Jeff Carter

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

John Tendall and Jeff Carter

Joanne Forch, Rita Thibault and Marcia Gutridge

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Joanne Forch, Rita Thibault and Marcia Gutridge

Lidia Charabin and Robyn Schmidt

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Lidia Charabin and Robyn Schmidt

Red, white and blue decorations adorned each table.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Red, white and blue decorations adorned each table.

Daniel Donofrio, Bobbi Goldwater, Cheri Starn and Rori Donofrio

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Daniel Donofrio, Bobbi Goldwater, Cheri Starn and Rori Donofrio

Cathy Tomass, Judy Scharf and Anneliese and Fredrik Sandstrom

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Cathy Tomass, Judy Scharf and Anneliese and Fredrik Sandstrom

Attendees could participate in silent and live auctions.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Attendees could participate in silent and live auctions.

Bill Sturbinsky, Joanne Forch and Eddie Cacciola

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Bill Sturbinsky, Joanne Forch and Eddie Cacciola

Susan Tobin, Diane Davis and Robert Tobin

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Susan Tobin, Diane Davis and Robert Tobin

Sandra LaSage and Lisa Gordon

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Sandra LaSage and Lisa Gordon

Ken Gorman and Eddie Cacciola

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Ken Gorman and Eddie Cacciola

The nonprofit hosted its annual fundraiser April 12 at The Longboat Key Club.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Operation Kindness, Florida, Inc hosted an all-American celebration April 12.

The nonprofit organization holds the mission of raising funds for veterans who have sustained emotional and physical injuries during their military service.

On Thursday, the organization hoped to surpass its $100,000 fundraising goal, which is what it raised last year through events.

The day began with a tennis round robin and golf shotgun and scramble tournament. When the games were complete, participants gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom of The Resort at Longboat Key Club for an all-American barbecue dinner.

Before dinner, attendees mingled during a cocktail hour and checked out silent auction tables. A live auction was held later in the evening, where attendees could bid on items, such as a four-course dinner for eight at Michael’s on East and one complimentary golf foursome at the Longboat Key Club.

Operation Kindness, Florida President Joanne Forch addressed the crowd during the event, telling attendees that no one comes home from war unchanged.

“We are so fortunate to live in a community that has compassion for so many great causes and gives so generously to our wounded veterans who have sacrificed so much,” she said in her statement.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

