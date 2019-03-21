Longboat Town Hall showcases local talent

On March 20, Longboat Key Town Hall was buzzing with activity for the 4th Annual Artists' Reception.
It might not be well-known, but Longboat Key Town Hall doubles as an art exhibit, and on March 20, the work was on display.
On Wednesday evening, the town hosted its 4th Annual Artists’ Reception where twelve local artists and photographers showcased their work and mingled with residents and visitors.
This exhibit is the 70th since the inception of the idea, as each exhibit rotates after three months. In the past 16 years, the work of more than 115 local artists has decorated the walls of town hall.
During the reception, art enthusiasts enjoyed drinks and appetizers but also had the chance to meet town commissioner members, along with Mayor George Spoll and Vice Mayor Ed Zunz.
The art exhibits, which are in the halls and commission chambers, are open each weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the public.