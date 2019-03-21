 Skip to main content
Lyn and Commissioner Mike Haycock

Longboat Town Hall showcases local talent

Lyn and Commissioner Mike Haycock

Commissioner Ken Schneier and Michael and John Tendall

Commissioner Ken Schneier and Michael and John Tendall

Heather Deacey and Judy Boice

Heather Deacey and Judy Boice

Artwork from 12 local artists hung around town hall for the reception. The pieces will stay there for three months.

Artwork from 12 local artists hung around town hall for the reception. The pieces will stay there for three months.

Artwork from 12 local artists hung around town hall for the reception. The pieces will stay there for three months.

Artwork from 12 local artists hung around town hall for the reception. The pieces will stay there for three months.

Steve Branham and Commissioner Irwin Pastor

Steve Branham and Commissioner Irwin Pastor

Barbara Jendrysik and Joanne Forch

Barbara Jendrysik and Joanne Forch

Town Manager Tom and Dee Harmer

Town Manager Tom and Dee Harmer

Twelve local artists were showcased during this year’s reception.

Twelve local artists were showcased during this year's reception.

Patrick and Sandy Bogert

Patrick and Sandy Bogert

Mayor George and Madelyn Spoll

Mayor George and Madelyn Spoll

Maryann and John Mazzaferro

Maryann and John Mazzaferro

Artwork from 12 local artists hung around town hall for the reception. The pieces will stay there for three months.

Artwork from 12 local artists hung around town hall for the reception. The pieces will stay there for three months.

Artwork from 12 local artists hung around town hall for the reception. The pieces will stay there for three months.

Artwork from 12 local artists hung around town hall for the reception. The pieces will stay there for three months.

On March 20, Longboat Key Town Hall was buzzing with activity for the 4th Annual Artists' Reception.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It might not be well-known, but Longboat Key Town Hall doubles as an art exhibit, and on March 20, the work was on display.

On Wednesday evening, the town hosted its 4th Annual Artists’ Reception where twelve local artists and photographers showcased their work and mingled with residents and visitors.

This exhibit is the 70th since the inception of the idea, as each exhibit rotates after three months. In the past 16 years, the work of more than 115 local artists has decorated the walls of town hall.

During the reception, art enthusiasts enjoyed drinks and appetizers but also had the chance to meet town commissioner members, along with Mayor George Spoll and Vice Mayor Ed Zunz.

The art exhibits, which are in the halls and commission chambers, are open each weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the public.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

