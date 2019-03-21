Longboat Town Hall showcases local talent

It might not be well-known, but Longboat Key Town Hall doubles as an art exhibit, and on March 20, the work was on display.

Artists currently on display Sandy Bogert

Patrick Bogert

JoAnne Curtain

Diane Galo VanNess

Barbara Jendrysik

Mary Lou Johnson

Virginia Lipton

Bob Parrish

Fernando Madridejos

Mariarosa Rockefeller

Roger Rockefeller

Michael Tendall

On Wednesday evening, the town hosted its 4th Annual Artists’ Reception where twelve local artists and photographers showcased their work and mingled with residents and visitors.

This exhibit is the 70th since the inception of the idea, as each exhibit rotates after three months. In the past 16 years, the work of more than 115 local artists has decorated the walls of town hall.

During the reception, art enthusiasts enjoyed drinks and appetizers but also had the chance to meet town commissioner members, along with Mayor George Spoll and Vice Mayor Ed Zunz.

The art exhibits, which are in the halls and commission chambers, are open each weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the public.