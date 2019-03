Longboat Key tennis pros battled it out March 5.

On Tuesday evening, about 120 local tennis players gathered to watch their favorite tennis pros, Claudiu Retean, Ron Shields, Sergiu Pletosu and Jeff Otterbein, compete against each other as a tennis fundraiser.

Retean and Shields competed against Pletosu and Otterbein as the audience enjoyed a buffet from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q.