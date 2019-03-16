Longboat shows off at community open house

The Town of Longboat Key was on display March 16.

On Saturday morning and afternoon, the North Fire Station was open to the public so residents and visitors could mingle with town officials and employees during the annual Community Open House.

The fire and police departments were on site with various vehicles to show off and handed out red helmets and badges to kids. In addition, representatives from the I.T. department, Planning and Zoning and Public works departments, among others, were there to answer any questions.

Kids could make sand art and color and pose in the photo booth with their parents.





