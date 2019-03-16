 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Fire trucks and ambulances were on display for residents to check out.

Longboat shows off at community open house

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Fire trucks and ambulances were on display for residents to check out.

Buy this Photo
Dana Herrin and Fire Marshal Jane Herrin

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Dana Herrin and Fire Marshal Jane Herrin

Buy this Photo
Tori, Olivia, Anderson and Bryan Carr, a lieutenant with the Longboat Key Fire Rescue

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Tori, Olivia, Anderson and Bryan Carr, a lieutenant with the Longboat Key Fire Rescue

Buy this Photo
I.T. Director Jason Keen and Carolyn Brown

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

I.T. Director Jason Keen and Carolyn Brown

Buy this Photo
Open house guests could pose with props in a photo booth.

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Open house guests could pose with props in a photo booth.

Buy this Photo
Firefighters Dawn Dunkum, Jason Berzowski, Chase Opela and Ron Franklin

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Firefighters Dawn Dunkum, Jason Berzowski, Chase Opela and Ron Franklin

Buy this Photo
Jerry was on site to represent the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Jerry was on site to represent the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Buy this Photo
Tina, Grayson and Colton Adams

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Tina, Grayson and Colton Adams

Buy this Photo
Commissioner Randy Clair and Town Manager Tom Harmer

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Commissioner Randy Clair and Town Manager Tom Harmer

Buy this Photo
Lexi and Alahna Smith

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Lexi and Alahna Smith

Buy this Photo
Susan Phillips and Steve Branham

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Susan Phillips and Steve Branham

Buy this Photo
Residents could take pins home.

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Residents could take pins home.

Buy this Photo
Share
On March 16, residents and visitors were invited to learn more about various town departments including IT, fire and police.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Town of Longboat Key was on display March 16.

On Saturday morning and afternoon, the North Fire Station was open to the public so residents and visitors could mingle with town officials and employees during the annual Community Open House.

The fire and police departments were on site with various vehicles to show off and handed out red helmets and badges to kids. In addition, representatives from the I.T. department, Planning and Zoning and Public works departments, among others, were there to answer any questions.

Kids could make sand art and color and pose in the photo booth with their parents.



 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement