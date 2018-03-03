 Skip to main content
Longboat showcases town offerings at open house

William Fletcher, Scott Christensen, Brandon Kelley and Longboat Key Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi

Longboat Key Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Chris Krajic, Dawn Dunkum, Dee Harmer and Longboat Key Town Manager Tom Harmer

Paula Rigali with her grandson Colton Curasz

The Longboat Key Fire Rescue showed off their new ambulance at the community open house.

Grayson Adams smiles as he tests out a tractor at the open house.

Various Longboat Key Fire Rescue transportation modes were on display during the open house.

Mark Fultz, Dawn Dunkum and Chase Bullock

Chase Bullock, a firefighter, helps Colton Adams test out a fire house.

Chase Bullock, a firefighter, helps Colton Adams test out a fire house.

Alex Lowe-Mains, Public Works office manager, and James Linkogle, project manager

Longboat Key departments including fire rescue and public works were on site to talk with residents and visitors.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Longboat Key residents and guests got an inside look at various town departments March 3.

During the annual Longboat Key Community Open house, residents and visitors spoke with representatives from the Police, Planning and Zoning, Public Works and IT departments among others.

Longboat Key firefighters were even on hand to hand out stickers, pencils and red firefighter hats and show off their various modes of transportation, including the new ambulance.

Aside from “test driving” tractors and playing with fire hoses, attendees could take selfies in the “selfie booth,” complete with props and enjoy a hot dog lunch.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

