Longboat showcases town offerings at open house

Longboat Key residents and guests got an inside look at various town departments March 3.

During the annual Longboat Key Community Open house, residents and visitors spoke with representatives from the Police, Planning and Zoning, Public Works and IT departments among others.

Longboat Key firefighters were even on hand to hand out stickers, pencils and red firefighter hats and show off their various modes of transportation, including the new ambulance.

Aside from “test driving” tractors and playing with fire hoses, attendees could take selfies in the “selfie booth,” complete with props and enjoy a hot dog lunch.