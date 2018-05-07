 Skip to main content
Larry Hall and Flinn Dallas

Longboat Rotary Club throws second annual celebration for first responders

Monday, May. 7, 2018 |

Nick and Izzy Disilva, Kaia Heath and Michel and Lydia Franklin

Longboat Key Fire Rescue chief Paul B. Dezzi and Longboat Key police chief Pete Cummings

Timothy Haas and Jeff Bullock

Sherri Mills, Michael Garey, Catherine Garey, Jack Rozance and Nancy Rozance

Tina and Grayson Adams

Bryson Heath with his toy prize.

Madison and Jayden Rivera play a fishing game.

Longboat Key fire and police departments compete in a game of volleyball.

Longboat Key fire and police departments compete in a game of volleyball.

Rotary Club president Jay Sparr and Brian Maddox

Kaila Klemenc and shares an ice-cream with Bindi Shield

David Cooper, Missina Cutting and and Craig Smith

Members of the Longboat Rotary Club put together the appreciation event for the first responders.

Firefighters, police officers and their families enjoyed a picnic and beach day at Bay Isles Beach Club presented by the Rotary Club of Longboat Key.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Members of the Longboat Key fire and police departments and their families enjoyed a day at the beach at Bay Isles Beach Club thanks to the Rotary Club of Longboat Key.

The Rotary Club hosted its second annual recognition event for the Key’s first responders on May 5. 

Larry Hall, who helped foster the idea with fellow Key resident Flinn Dallas, said he wanted to find a way to recognize first responders publicly and honor them for their contributions to the community.

He said last year’s event was the first time members of the police and fire departments came together for a social event.

“We have huge gratitude for the safety we feel living here because of these incredible people,” said Dallas. “First responders are amazingly important to us. We are happy to be able to express that today.”

The event featured a catered picnic and a competitive game of beach volleyball and tug-of-war between the fire and police departments.

