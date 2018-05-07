Longboat Rotary Club throws second annual celebration for first responders

Members of the Longboat Key fire and police departments and their families enjoyed a day at the beach at Bay Isles Beach Club thanks to the Rotary Club of Longboat Key.

The Rotary Club hosted its second annual recognition event for the Key’s first responders on May 5.

Larry Hall, who helped foster the idea with fellow Key resident Flinn Dallas, said he wanted to find a way to recognize first responders publicly and honor them for their contributions to the community.

He said last year’s event was the first time members of the police and fire departments came together for a social event.

“We have huge gratitude for the safety we feel living here because of these incredible people,” said Dallas. “First responders are amazingly important to us. We are happy to be able to express that today.”

The event featured a catered picnic and a competitive game of beach volleyball and tug-of-war between the fire and police departments.