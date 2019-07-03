Longboat Rotary Club celebrates a new president

The gavel of presidency for Longboat Key’s Rotary Club was symbolically — and literally — passed down a line of past club presidents. It ended by going from outgoing president Susan McGuire to incoming president Nancy Rozance on July 2.

Longboat Key’s club came together at Harry’s Continental Kitchens to celebrate the new president, as well as honor guests including three previous district governors for Rotary Club and Rozance’s father, a World War II veteran.

Tim Milligan, a former district governor for Rotary Club, thanked Longboat Key’s “mighty little club” for its work as he installed Nancy Rozance as the new president.

In her term, McGuire began the club’s global grant to benefit the Philippines’ branch of Smile Train, an organization helping children with cleft palates. The global grant is an effort to raise $15,000, which will be matched by the Rotary Foundation when the goal is reached. Once that wraps up in Rozance’s term, McGuire hopes the club will turn to helping Smile Train in India.

“My mission in life is helping kids with clefts, and Rotary helped me with that,” McGuire said.

During Rozance’s term, the theme for Rotary Club will be “Connect the World,” and she said she is looking forward to more “do-good-ery” with the club and making the world and community better.



