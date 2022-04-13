 Skip to main content
Kristen and Peter Birch chat before the event with James and Elaine Quinn.

Longboat Republicans hear from school board candidates

Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2022 |

Richard and Sunny McGrath join former club president Joe McElmeel alongside Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and Teri Hoffman.

Musician Tim Michael McCaig performed during the event.

Tracy Palica and Heidi Berry at their table.

Kevin Berry and Marie Guillet chat before dinner.

Shaw Gilani and Mark Baron

Fla. Rep. Tommy Gregory meets Sarasota School Board candidate Tim Enos.

Guests say the Pledge of Allegiance before the program begins.

Terry McGovern and Charles Eldridge speak about event sponsor, the management consulting firm Korn Ferry.

Club President Scott Gray introduces the evening's speakers.

Incumbent Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler speaks to the crowd.

Sarasota School Board candidate Robyn Marinelli speaks to the crowd.

Sarasota School Board candidate Tim Enos speaks to the crowd.

Jason Bearden is running for an at-large seat on the Manatee County Commission.

Club president Scott Gray and Jack Brill, acting chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota County.

Members also hear from a Manatee County Commission hopeful in last meeting of the season.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Members of the Republican Club of Longboat Key heard from candidates for Sarasota County School Board and a candidate for Manatee County Commission on Tuesday during their final gathering of the season. 

The group will meet again in September, president Scott Gray said, urging members to learn about the process for absentee balloting in case they were headed out of the area for the summer. 

School board incumbent Bridget Ziegler joined hopefuls Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos in delivering addresses that focused on parental rights in school and other issues while reminding those in attendance that the races will be decided not in November but during the first round of elections in August. 

Jason Bearden, a candidate for Manatee County Commission, told guests about his military career and the need to stay ahead of infrastructure needs in the county. Failing to do so, he said, would end up costing taxpayers more in the long run. 

Among the dignitaries at the event, held at the Harbourside Ballroom of the Longboat Key Club were Sarasota County Sherif Kurt Hoffman and State Rep. Tommy Gregory. 

