Longboat Republicans hear from school board candidates

Members of the Republican Club of Longboat Key heard from candidates for Sarasota County School Board and a candidate for Manatee County Commission on Tuesday during their final gathering of the season.

The group will meet again in September, president Scott Gray said, urging members to learn about the process for absentee balloting in case they were headed out of the area for the summer.

School board incumbent Bridget Ziegler joined hopefuls Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos in delivering addresses that focused on parental rights in school and other issues while reminding those in attendance that the races will be decided not in November but during the first round of elections in August.

Jason Bearden, a candidate for Manatee County Commission, told guests about his military career and the need to stay ahead of infrastructure needs in the county. Failing to do so, he said, would end up costing taxpayers more in the long run.

Among the dignitaries at the event, held at the Harbourside Ballroom of the Longboat Key Club were Sarasota County Sherif Kurt Hoffman and State Rep. Tommy Gregory.