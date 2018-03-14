 Skip to main content
Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller Karen Rushing

Longboat Republicans celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Gordon and Ann Willett, Bev and Tom Buckman and John Castell

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Jon and Marilynn Lee

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Bob Klosterman and Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Woody and Sue Wolverton

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Jean and Doug White

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Ann Roberts, Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and Nancy McElmeel

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Jules and Bev Rauch

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Harvey Steinberg and Bob Klosterman

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Burt Rosenfield and Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Kathryn Popielinski and Paul DeFelice

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Renee Balogh, Lana McDonald and Sheila Marie Martin

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Richard and Sunny McGrath and Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Richard Kuzmich and Frank Cona

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Emma, Stephanie, Jennifer and Savanna of Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota perform for guests.

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Emma, Jennifer, Savanna and Jennifer of Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota perform for guests.

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

John Wheeland, Jane Hunter and Nancy and Joe McElmeel

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota dancers perform for guests.

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota dancers perform for guests.

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota dancers perform for guests.

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018 |

Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller Karen Rushing spoke at the March Republican Club of Longboat Key meeting.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Guests had an extra pep in their step at the monthly Republican Club of Longboat Key meeting March 14.

The Harbourside Ballroom at Longboat Key Club and Resort was bustling with members socializing and enjoying pre-dinner drinks when four performers from the Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota stepped into the middle of the room.

Performers showcased the high jumps and quick footwork that recently earned them a spot at the World Irish Dance Championship taking place at the end of March in Dublin.

After the performance (and after the academy’s Gillian McCormack Aeppli offered a quick beginner’s dance lesson to any brave souls in the room), Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel introduced the evening’s speaker, Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller Karen Rushing.

Rushing spoke about her role within the Sarasota County Clerk of the Circuit Court office and how it impacts Longboat Key.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

