Longboat Republicans celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Guests had an extra pep in their step at the monthly Republican Club of Longboat Key meeting March 14.

The Harbourside Ballroom at Longboat Key Club and Resort was bustling with members socializing and enjoying pre-dinner drinks when four performers from the Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota stepped into the middle of the room.

Performers showcased the high jumps and quick footwork that recently earned them a spot at the World Irish Dance Championship taking place at the end of March in Dublin.

After the performance (and after the academy’s Gillian McCormack Aeppli offered a quick beginner’s dance lesson to any brave souls in the room), Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel introduced the evening’s speaker, Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller Karen Rushing.

Rushing spoke about her role within the Sarasota County Clerk of the Circuit Court office and how it impacts Longboat Key.