Republican Club hosts summer reception

The Republican Club of Longboat Key and Longboat Key town officials spent an evening mingling July 10.

The Republican Club hosted its 2nd annual “Summer Evening of Fun” Tuesday night. Club members, town officials and others, such as Sarasota County Commission candidate Christian Ziegler, Sarasota County School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler and State Representative candidate Will Robinson enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres on the patio of Portofino Restaurant and Grill.

Following the raffle drawing, the present officials were introduced to the crowd. The event fell on Longboat Key Town Manager Tom Harmer’s birthday, so the group sang “Happy Birthday” to him following his introduction.



