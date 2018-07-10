 Skip to main content
Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons, Commissioner Jim Brown, Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi, Financial Director Susan Smith, Police Chief Pete Cumming and Public Works Director Isaac Brownman

Republican Club hosts summer reception

Tuesday, Jul. 10, 2018 |

State representative candidate Will Robinson, Thomas Hoffman, Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and Paul DeFelice

Karen and Paul DeFelice

Tom Esposito, Lana McDonald and Tony Esposito

Sarasota County Commission candidate Christian Ziegler, Sarasota County School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler and Phyllis and Jack Black

Jackie Gray and Nancy McElmeel

Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and Jack Gibson

Marie Guillet and Jann Logsdon

Dee Harmer and Longboat Key Town Manager Tom Harmer

Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and Michelle Giannico

Commissioner Ken Schneier, Shannon Gault, commissioner Randy Clair and Bob Gault

Frank Cona and Maureen and Jack Gibson

Audrey Marten and Roslynn and Aaron Finegold

Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel, Dave O’Malley and Richard Kuzmich

Jim and Lynn Larson

John Wheeland, Jane Hunter and Jeff Mayers

Marcy Diaz and Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel

Longboat Key town officials mingled with Republican Club of Longboat Key members and guests July 10.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Republican Club of Longboat Key and Longboat Key town officials spent an evening mingling July 10.

The Republican Club hosted its 2nd annual “Summer Evening of Fun” Tuesday night. Club members, town officials and others, such as Sarasota County Commission candidate Christian Ziegler, Sarasota County School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler and State Representative candidate Will Robinson enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres on the patio of Portofino Restaurant and Grill.

Following the raffle drawing, the present officials were introduced to the crowd. The event fell on Longboat Key Town Manager Tom Harmer’s birthday, so the group sang “Happy Birthday” to him following his introduction.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

