 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Dee Browne and Susan Parker

Longboat Observer celebrates 40 years with readers

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 |

Dee Browne and Susan Parker

Buy this Photo
Kate Honea, Andrew Vac, Observer Publisher Emily Walsh and Observer Executive Editor Kat Hughes

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 |

Kate Honea, Andrew Vac, Observer Publisher Emily Walsh and Observer Executive Editor Kat Hughes

Buy this Photo
Anne Roberts and Tom Crawford

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 |

Anne Roberts and Tom Crawford

Buy this Photo
Joanne and Larry Wilhelm

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 |

Joanne and Larry Wilhelm

Buy this Photo
Jax Jacobson

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 |

Jax Jacobson

Buy this Photo
Jorie, Addison and Sophia Riesen

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 |

Jorie, Addison and Sophia Riesen

Buy this Photo
Ali and Coco Claypoole

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 |

Ali and Coco Claypoole

Buy this Photo
Lahni cools off in the shade.

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 |

Lahni cools off in the shade.

Buy this Photo
Richard Perlman and Suzy Brenner

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 |

Richard Perlman and Suzy Brenner

Buy this Photo
Doughnuts, coffee and juice were served along with the Longboat Observer’s 40th anniversary special section.

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 |

Doughnuts, coffee and juice were served along with the Longboat Observer’s 40th anniversary special section.

Buy this Photo
Share
Observer employees and Longboat Key residents mingled outside the Longboat Observer office Oct. 17 in honor of the paper's 40th anniversary.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Extra, extra read all about it.

The Longboat Observer celebrated its 40th anniversary with readers the morning of Oct. 17.

Outside of the Observer’s office on Gulf of Mexico Drive, readers and Observer staff mingled while reading the 40th anniversary special section and enjoying coffee, doughnuts and juice.

The first edition of the Longboat Observer was published in July 1978 by Ralph and Claire Hunter and Ralph’s daughter Janet. The inaugural issue was four pages long.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement