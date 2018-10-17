Longboat Observer celebrates 40 years with readers

Extra, extra read all about it.

The Longboat Observer celebrated its 40th anniversary with readers the morning of Oct. 17.

Outside of the Observer’s office on Gulf of Mexico Drive, readers and Observer staff mingled while reading the 40th anniversary special section and enjoying coffee, doughnuts and juice.

The first edition of the Longboat Observer was published in July 1978 by Ralph and Claire Hunter and Ralph’s daughter Janet. The inaugural issue was four pages long.