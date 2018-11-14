 Skip to main content
Longtime library volunteers Joan Pisoni, Ruth Strauss and Marcia Sexton

Longboat Library welcomes back volunteers

Longtime library volunteers Joan Pisoni, Ruth Strauss and Marcia Sexton

Connie Farkas, Barb Torrence and Sandi Herr

Connie Farkas, Barb Torrence and Sandi Herr

Anne Roberts and Donna Godfrey

Anne Roberts and Donna Godfrey

Connie Hilwig, Mary McGrath and Joan Pisoni

Connie Hilwig, Mary McGrath and Joan Pisoni

Ruth Strauss and Longboat Library President Mary Baker

Ruth Strauss and Longboat Library President Mary Baker

Joel Mangel and Jim Fleming

Joel Mangel and Jim Fleming

Sean McGrath and Greg Fiore

Sean McGrath and Greg Fiore

Eileen Hassel and Longboat Library President Mary Baker

Eileen Hassel and Longboat Library President Mary Baker

Volunteers gathered at Eileen Hassel and Jim Fleming's home Nov. 14.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Library volunteers are beginning a new chapter.

Or rather, a new season.

About 20 volunteers gathered for a welcome back party Nov. 14.

As the volunteers mingled and enjoyed drinks and appetizers, Longboat Library co-President Mary Baker recognized the volunteers who have been with the library the longest.

Two of the volunteers couldn’t make it, but Ruth Strauss, Joan Pisoni and Marcia Sexton were all on site to be recognized. Pisoni has been volunteering the longest at 30 years.

