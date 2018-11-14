Longboat Library welcomes back volunteers

The Longboat Library volunteers are beginning a new chapter.

Or rather, a new season.

About 20 volunteers gathered for a welcome back party Nov. 14.

As the volunteers mingled and enjoyed drinks and appetizers, Longboat Library co-President Mary Baker recognized the volunteers who have been with the library the longest.

Two of the volunteers couldn’t make it, but Ruth Strauss, Joan Pisoni and Marcia Sexton were all on site to be recognized. Pisoni has been volunteering the longest at 30 years.