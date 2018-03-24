 Skip to main content
Ann Marie Krepela and Longboat Library President Mary Baker

Longboat Library thanks volunteers

Ann Marie Krepela and Longboat Library President Mary Baker

Lenore and Jack Rubin and Judith Berson

Lenore and Jack Rubin and Judith Berson

Hazel Steskal and Ruth Strauss

Hazel Steskal and Ruth Strauss

Donna Godfrey and Carol Gibbon

Donna Godfrey and Carol Gibbon

Amy Roth and Pat Geraci

Amy Roth and Pat Geraci

Sandy Schoenke and Patrice Greene

Sandy Schoenke and Patrice Greene

Joan Pisoni and Connie Hilwig

Joan Pisoni and Connie Hilwig

Volunteers gathered in the clubhouse of Bayport Beach and Tennis Club on March 24.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Library is closing its chapter on season.

But first, the volunteers gathered one more time to reflect on the work put in throughout the busy winter months.

On March 24, 28 volunteers gathered in the clubhouse of Bayport Beach and Tennis Club for an end of season lunch.

The library’s winter hours continue until April 30. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

