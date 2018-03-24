Longboat Library thanks volunteers

The Longboat Library is closing its chapter on season.

But first, the volunteers gathered one more time to reflect on the work put in throughout the busy winter months.

On March 24, 28 volunteers gathered in the clubhouse of Bayport Beach and Tennis Club for an end of season lunch.

The library’s winter hours continue until April 30. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.