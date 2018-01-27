Longboat Library hosts L'Art Festival

The lawn of the Longboat Library was bustling with more than just book fanatics Jan. 27.

The library’s volunteers hosted a new event, L’Art Festival, on Saturday afternoon that included displays from local artists and craftspeople. From jewelry and clay to books and photographs, various types of goods were available for purchase, with a part of the profit going back to the library.

Library visitors sipped on wine and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres while mingling throughout the lawn and library perusing various artwork.

Vendor participants including authors Pat Gussin and Jane Webb, artists Sam Gibbon and Sandi Norwicki, clay artist Regina Gurland, photographer Mary Lou Johnson and jewelry designer Sue Reese.