Longboat Library Co-President Mary Baker and jewelry maker Sue Reese

Longboat Library hosts L'Art Festival

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 |

Paul Jaffe sings and plays guitar during L’Art Festival.

Joan Rotenberg, Barb Torrence, Ruth Strauss and Donna Godfrey

Paintings by inmates of the Hardee Correctional Institution were available for a small donation.

Jewelry designed and made by Sue Reese were for sale during L’Art Festival.

Attendees enjoy live music performed by Paul Jaffe.

Bob and Pat Gussin

Megan Herman, Melanie DeCarlo, Charlotte Cooper and Jill Considine

Ann Marie Krepela, Priscilla Burke and Sandi Herr

Jewelry designed and made by Sue Reese were for sale during L’Art Festival.

Local authors, painters, photographers and others showed off their work on Jan. 27.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The lawn of the Longboat Library was bustling with more than just book fanatics Jan. 27.

The library’s volunteers hosted a new event, L’Art Festival, on Saturday afternoon that included displays from local artists and craftspeople. From jewelry and clay to books and photographs, various types of goods were available for purchase, with a part of the profit going back to the library.

Library visitors sipped on wine and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres while mingling throughout the lawn and library perusing various artwork.

Vendor participants including authors Pat Gussin and Jane Webb, artists Sam Gibbon and Sandi Norwicki, clay artist Regina Gurland, photographer Mary Lou Johnson and jewelry designer Sue Reese.

