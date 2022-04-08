 Skip to main content
Books of all sorts were available for purchase.

Longboat Library event goes buy the book

Nila Mumby found what she was looking for.

Beth Fortune, left, and Debbie Turner look through some of the Longboat Library's for-sale offerings.

Gail Branham looks through the selection of books for sale.

Books were available indoors and outdoors, and customers steadily came by.

Customers come and go at Friday morning event outside the Bay Isles Road landmark.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Hardback and soft-bound.

Fiction and true-life. 

Mystery, romance and more. 

All were on sale Friday at one of Longboat Library's periodic book sales. 

The volunteer-run library's only source of income are memberships and the book sales, which it conducts several times a year.  A team of volunteers staffed Friday's sale, which attracted snowbirds and all-year residents. 

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, though summer hours begin May 1. Then the library will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. 

