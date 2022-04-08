Longboat Library event goes buy the book

Hardback and soft-bound.

Fiction and true-life.

Mystery, romance and more.

All were on sale Friday at one of Longboat Library's periodic book sales.

The volunteer-run library's only source of income are memberships and the book sales, which it conducts several times a year. A team of volunteers staffed Friday's sale, which attracted snowbirds and all-year residents.

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, though summer hours begin May 1. Then the library will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.