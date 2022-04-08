Longboat Library event goes buy the book

Customers come and go at Friday morning event outside the Bay Isles Road landmark.
Hardback and soft-bound.
Fiction and true-life.
Mystery, romance and more.
All were on sale Friday at one of Longboat Library's periodic book sales.
The volunteer-run library's only source of income are memberships and the book sales, which it conducts several times a year. A team of volunteers staffed Friday's sale, which attracted snowbirds and all-year residents.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, though summer hours begin May 1. Then the library will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.