Garden Club blossoms with Taste of the Keys

The Longboat Key Garden Club likes to keep things local.

When it came to this year’s Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show, which was held on Jan. 25, the club made sure to hand pick restaurants that were only located on Longboat and St. Armands keys.

“The restaurants are our best,” Club President Susan Phillips said.

From Harry’s Continental Kitchens and The Lazy Lobster to The Columbia Restaurant and Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar, attendees enjoyed dishes from 12 restaurants before models showed off clothing from St. Armands Circle store Island Pursuit.

And in keeping with the local angle, the event raises funds for the club’s grants and scholarship fund, which in turn benefits local students and organizations. In April 2017, the club gave out $48,000 in grants and scholarships to local students and organizations.

As evident from the event, that locality comes back to benefit the club as well.

Not only did five former scholarship recipients model for the fashion show, but St. Martha Catholic School, which the garden club awarded $2,000 to last year, sent jars of pesto that were made from ingredients in the school’s garden to be given to attendees.

The sold-out event saw a guest list of about 300 people, the most that has ever been in attendance.

“I think it is the most elegant community gathering for fundraising and just doing something for our club’s philanthropic efforts,” Phillips said.





