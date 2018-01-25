 Skip to main content
Event chairwoman Palma Panza, Lyn Haycock, Patty Sileo and Susan Phillips

Garden Club blossoms with Taste of the Keys

Mike and Barbara Gurchiek and Sandy Gilbert

Commissioner Randy Clair, Town Manager Tom Harmer, Dee Harmer and Jean Clair

Former Longboat Key Garden Club Scholarship recipient Tracy Fanara models clothes from Island Pursuit.

“Storyteller” bartender Sam Lastinger with Dave Odenath, Mike Seamon and Harry Christensen

Five former Longboat Key Garden Club scholarship recipients were the models in this year’s fashion show.

Debbie Cohen and B.J. Bishop

Conrad Panza, Pat Cooper, Eileen Panza and Carl Cooper

Jane Hunter, Nikki Edwards and Phyllis Black

Mayor Terry Gans, Gary Ulrich and commissioner Jim Brown

Longboat Key Garden Club President Susan Phillips, event emcee Bob Trisolini and Island Pursuit owners Lori and Michael Valentino

Janice Cook, Jane Boehme, Helen Bradshaw, Tom Vitro and Mary Jo Stauffer

Polly Stark and Alice Wilkinson

Anita and Jim Hudepohl and Marge and Mike Nuzzo

Yvonne and Inge Boudreau, Ronda Montminy and Joan Partridge

Five former Longboat Key Garden Club scholarship recipients were the models in this year’s fashion show.

Deborah and John Gardner and Cindy Levine

Former Longboat Key Garden Club scholarship recipient Jamie Schindewolfe models clothes from Island Pursuit.

Sally Ross and Ann Decarbo

“The Turtle People” bartenders Longboat Key Turtle Watch President Tim Thurman, Vice President Cyndi Seamon and Jhon Zamora

Kim Roberts and Sandra Smith

Cris Meyers, Lynn Walters and Teena Kantor

Ester and David Pilston

Cynthia Larson, Bettina Rosica, Jane Lewit and Carole Krieger

Bob Nosal and Bob Trisolini

Carol Peschel and Suzy Brenner

Sandy LaRose and Anne Summers

Five former Longboat Key Garden Club scholarship recipients were the models in this year’s fashion show.

Tina Gelmisi, Sandra Smith and Sunny McGrath

Former Longboat Key Garden Club scholarship recipient Jamie Schindewolfe models clothes from Island Pursuit.

Ronnie Tobin shows off her raffle-winning ticket.

Sandra Smith, Thea Phillips and Deanna Rollyson

Pete and Anne Mitchell

Five former Longboat Key Garden Club scholarship recipients were the models in this year’s fashion show.

Julie Siegler, Noreen Ackerman and Cecy Siegler

Michael Renick, Longboat Key Garden Club President Susan Phillips and Eric Teoh

Beth Waldmann and Jeanne McLoughlin

Jane Boehme, Tom Vitro, Marlene McBrier, Cathy Bishop and Carol Peschel

Vicki White, Ashley Garcia and the centerpieces attendees could take home

Last year, the Longboat Key Garden Club gave St. Martha Catholic School a grant. In thanks, the school provided pesto, made from ingredients in the school’s garden, to be given away at the event.

The annual event sold out with more than 300 people in attendance on Jan. 25.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Garden Club likes to keep things local.

When it came to this year’s Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show, which was held on Jan. 25, the club made sure to hand pick restaurants that were only located on Longboat and St. Armands keys.

“The restaurants are our best,” Club President Susan Phillips said.

From Harry’s Continental Kitchens and The Lazy Lobster to The Columbia Restaurant and Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar, attendees enjoyed dishes from 12 restaurants before models showed off clothing from St. Armands Circle store Island Pursuit.

And in keeping with the local angle, the event raises funds for the club’s grants and scholarship fund, which in turn benefits local students and organizations. In April 2017, the club gave out $48,000 in grants and scholarships to local students and organizations.

As evident from the event, that locality comes back to benefit the club as well.

Not only did five former scholarship recipients model for the fashion show, but St. Martha Catholic School, which the garden club awarded $2,000 to last year, sent jars of pesto that were made from ingredients in the school’s garden to be given to attendees.

The sold-out event saw a guest list of about 300 people, the most that has ever been in attendance.

“I think it is the most elegant community gathering for fundraising and just doing something for our club’s philanthropic efforts,” Phillips said.



 

The Author: Katie Johns

