Longboat Key Garden Club members and Sleepy Lagoon residents spent Saturday morning planting greenery around Public Works.

Longboat KeyGarden Club spruces up Public Works landscape

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019

Kim Roberts digs a hole for a plant.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Kathy Gricius was one of 30 volunteers helping plant at Public Works.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Town Manager Tom Harmer works around a root while helping the Garden Club spruce up the Public Works property.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Barbara Livingston surrounds a fresh plants with soil.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Rhonda Ellisor digs a hole for a new plant.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Mike Haycock digs around a root.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Niki Muller was one of 30 volunteers to install new plants around Public Works. Muller helped decide which plants should go where.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Steve Branham digs around a root while helping spruce up Public Works.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Between 300 and 400 new plants were scattered around the entrance of the Public Works building.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Garden Club President Susan Phillips, Barbara Gurchiek and Dee Harmer

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Thirty volunteers gathered on the morning of Feb. 23 to scatter almost 400 plants on the Public Works property.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Public Works building got a bit of a makeover Feb. 23.

On Saturday morning, 30 volunteers from the Longboat Key Garden Club and the Sleepy Lagoon neighborhood gathered to give the landscaping of the public works building a makeover.

In total, they scattered between 300 and 400 plants around the property ranging from crinum lily, and ginger to lady palms and pitch-apple.

In April, the garden club announced that their annual Arbor Day project would be for the public works department. Each year, the club work on a project in honor of Arbor Day, such as planting trees in Joan M. Durante Park, but for the 2018 project, the club went in a new direction.

Club President Susan Phillips said that the public works building was built in 2001, and the trees that were planted originally have now grown tall enough to shade the whole area.

To create the new look, the garden club donated $3,000 and the Sleepy Lagoon Neighborhood Association donated $1,500.

“This is the heart of a nice neighborhood, so it was just time to landscape,” Phillips said.

Phillips continued by saying that the new look will add to the community, like the partnership between the club and Sleepy Lagoon.

“It’s a great community that works together,” she said.

 

