Longboat Key Turtle Watch celebrates the start of tortuga season

There was plenty to celebrate May 4 at Cedars East Tennis Resort and Club.

Longboat Key Turtle Watch volunteers and supporters gathered for the organization’s annual Cinco de Mayo-themed fundraiser, Fiesta de las Tortugas. Guests munched on Mexican cuisine from the dinner buffet, listed to live music by singer-songwriter Dean Johanesen and entered raffles for everything from an Anna Maria Oyster Bar gift certificate to an educational afternoon on a Sarasota Bay Explorers boat.

Several volunteers such as Charlene Donnelly were stationed at the education station to teach guests about sea turtle nesting and how chemical pollutants, floating plastics and runoff affect the turtles. Donnelly created several models and interactive boards that she brings to events like this.

“We try to hit every way people learn,” she says, noting that not everyone wants to listen to her explain the models. “Some people don’t want to talk, so they can go through the Q&A board. We try to make it fun for people to learn.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards Longboat Key Turtle Watch efforts to help turtles and the environment.