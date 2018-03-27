Longboat Key Town Hall displays local art

Longboat Key Town Hall is a place where business gets taken care of.

But it’s also a spot for residents to get information, learn more about their town and even see artwork by their neighbors.

On March 27, the annual artists’ reception was held to highlight the work of 10 local artists.

In the hallway and throughout the commission chamber, pieces of art by local artists will now hang for several months until the next wave of artwork moves in. Tuesday’s exhibit opening marks the 66th exhibit since its inception.

The receptions have been held for the last 15 years and have showcased work from more than 110 local artists.

This exhibit’s artists include Sandy and Patrick Bogert, JoAnne Curtain, Renee DiNapoli, Barbara Jendrysik, Mary Lou Johnson, Bob Parrish, Mariarosa and Roger Rockefeller and Alan Shuman.

During the reception, attendees mingled with the artists while sipping wine and beer and enjoying appetizers from The Resort at Longboat Key Club.