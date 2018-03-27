 Skip to main content
Artist Sandy Bogert with Susan Phillips

Longboat Key Town Hall displays local art

Tuesday, Mar. 27, 2018 |

Debbie Cohen, Barbara Kerwin, Mac Spitzer, Madelyn Spoll and John Kerwin

Ann Syring and Jill Considine

Works by 10 local artist hang throughout town hall.

The 10 artists stand with Mayor George Spoll.

Linda Ulrich and Barbara Gurchiek

Works by 10 local artist hang throughout town hall including these pieces by Sandy Bogert.

Jack Daly and Herman Kruegle

Beverly St. Hilaire, Mike and Kay Greve and Audrey Bear

Works by 10 local artist hang throughout town hall.

Lenny Landau and Herman Kreugle

Works by 10 local artist hang throughout town hall.

Maryanne and Leonard Wall and Lois Barson

On March 27, the new Town Hall Art Exhibit opened with an artists' reception.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Longboat Key Town Hall is a place where business gets taken care of.

But it’s also a spot for residents to get information, learn more about their town and even see artwork by their neighbors.

On March 27, the annual artists’ reception was held to highlight the work of 10 local artists.

In the hallway and throughout the commission chamber, pieces of art by local artists will now hang for several months until the next wave of artwork moves in. Tuesday’s exhibit opening marks the 66th exhibit since its inception.

The receptions have been held for the last 15 years and have showcased work from more than 110 local artists.

This exhibit’s artists include Sandy and Patrick Bogert, JoAnne Curtain, Renee DiNapoli, Barbara Jendrysik, Mary Lou Johnson, Bob Parrish, Mariarosa and Roger Rockefeller and Alan Shuman.

During the reception, attendees mingled with the artists while sipping wine and beer and enjoying appetizers from The Resort at Longboat Key Club.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

