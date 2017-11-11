 Skip to main content
Parade Grand Marshal Aaron Cushman, who served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and the Korean War.

Longboat Key salutes veterans

Parade Grand Marshal Aaron Cushman, who served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and the Korean War.

Ed and Betty Burton with Sammy

Ed and Betty Burton with Sammy

Ellwood N. “Woody” Schiffman, Merrill Preston, Gary Lacucci and Howard Cohen

Ellwood N. “Woody” Schiffman, Merrill Preston, Gary Lacucci and Howard Cohen

Larry Steagall and Howard Tessler

Larry Steagall and Howard Tessler

Andy Sawyer, Wiley Osborn and Bob Dods

Andy Sawyer, Wiley Osborn and Bob Dods

Clancy Schueppert, Mel Norman and Tetyana Wenger

Clancy Schueppert, Mel Norman and Tetyana Wenger

Caryn Cohen and Helen and Len Glaser

Caryn Cohen and Helen and Len Glaser

Grayson and Jonah Sandoval

Grayson and Jonah Sandoval

Following a Longboat Key fire truck and ambulance, a color guard led the fourth annual parade.

Following a Longboat Key fire truck and ambulance, a color guard led the fourth annual parade.

Flag twirlers from the Booker High School Marching Band, The Whirlwind Brigade, performed during the fourth annual Longboat Key Veterans Day Parade.

Flag twirlers from the Booker High School Marching Band, The Whirlwind Brigade, performed during the fourth annual Longboat Key Veterans Day Parade.

The Booker High School Marching Band performed throughout the parade route.

The Booker High School Marching Band performed throughout the parade route.

The Booker High School Marching Band performed throughout the parade route.

The Booker High School Marching Band performed throughout the parade route.

Ray Collins and Jacqueline Matter from ABC 7 moderated a discussion following the parade.

Ray Collins and Jacqueline Matter from ABC 7 moderated a discussion following the parade.

Ed Burton walks the quarter-mile parade route.

Ed Burton walks the quarter-mile parade route.

Veterans of the Persian Gulf Wars and Iraq and Afghanistan walk the parade route.

Veterans of the Persian Gulf Wars and Iraq and Afghanistan walk the parade route.

Phoenix Harwood waves an American flag as veterans walk past him during the parade.

Phoenix Harwood waves an American flag as veterans walk past him during the parade.

Vietnam War veterans march the parade route.

Vietnam War veterans march the parade route.

Flag twirlers from the Booker High School Marching Band, The Whirlwind Brigade, performed during the fourth annual Longboat Key Veterans Day Parade.

Flag twirlers from the Booker High School Marching Band, The Whirlwind Brigade, performed during the fourth annual Longboat Key Veterans Day Parade.

Cold War veterans make their way down the parade route.

Cold War veterans make their way down the parade route.

Korean War veterans walk the parade route on Bay Isles Road.

Korean War veterans walk the parade route on Bay Isles Road.

Boy Scouts salute veterans as they pass them on the parade route.

Boy Scouts salute veterans as they pass them on the parade route.

World War II veterans march the parade route.

World War II veterans march the parade route.

Bob Dods salutes Boy Scouts as he walks past them during the parade.

Bob Dods salutes Boy Scouts as he walks past them during the parade.

The Booker High School Marching Band performed throughout the parade route.

The Booker High School Marching Band performed throughout the parade route.

Veteran’s families wave to the crowd as they walk the parade route.

Veteran’s families wave to the crowd as they walk the parade route.

Veteran’s families wave to the crowd as they walk the parade route.

Veteran’s families wave to the crowd as they walk the parade route.

Sue Wertman waves to friends during the parade.

Sue Wertman waves to friends during the parade.

Boy Scouts handed out American flags to parade-goers.

Boy Scouts handed out American flags to parade-goers.

Phil and Jan Cady

Phil and Jan Cady

Ruth and Bob German

Ruth and Bob German

Doris and Aaron Cushman, the parade grand marshal

Doris and Aaron Cushman, the parade grand marshal

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key hosted the fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Honor Program on Nov. 11.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It’s not everyday that Bay Isles Road is lined with American flags.

But, for the past four years, Veterans Day has been one of those occasions.

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key hosted its fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Honor Program on Nov. 11.

A record-breaking 135 veterans attended the parade supported by family members, friends and community members who clapped for them along the quarter-mile parade route.

Following the parade, an honor program was held at Temple Beth Israel where ABC 7 anchors Ray Collins and Jacqueline Matter moderated a conversation between grand marshal Aaron Cushman, who served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and the Korean War, and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Valle, who served in the Cold War, Gulf War and later years.

Rotary Club President Jay Sparr greeted attendees before the honor program began. He explained that Rotary International’s creed is service above self and noted that he couldn’t think of a group of people who personify that more than veterans.

“This event is not to glorify,” he said. “This event is to recognize the people who were called upon to serve our country and who rose to the challenge.”

And that recognition is what stuck out to Cushman, who said he was flattered to serve as grand marshal.

“I think it’s just the recognition factor, the fact that people still remember the contribution we made, and more importantly the contribution that people made who aren’t here,” he said.


 

