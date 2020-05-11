 Skip to main content
Patriotic decorations dotted the complex.

Longboat Key resident turns 99

Kirt Bopp, John Luscombe and Mary Ann Bopp

A group of residents head to the parking lot to sing to Larry Rivkin.

Alison Jones and Carole Kelly

John Luscombe holds up a sign.

Barb and Albin Sikora

Larry and Janet Rivkin watch from above.

A group of residents gathered to make sure Larry Rivkin felt appreciated.

Nancy Schroeder and Pam Anderson

Louise Graham waves before conducting "Happy Birthday."

Mary Ann and Kirt Bopp hold up a sign.

Dawn Dunkum, Josh Falcone, Rich Room and Lt. Kerri Brooks salute Larry Rivkin.

Janet and Larry Rivkin. Courtesy photo.

Friends and neighbors came together to celebrate Larry Rivkin.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Larry Rivkin did get a birthday party for his 99th, but he didn’t actually quite attend. 

At Portobello on Longboat Key, Rivkin’s neighbors organized one of the more socially distant birthday parties of the coronavirus age — while friends and neighbors gathered in the complex’s parking lot, the birthday boy himself was safely secluded five stories up, able to see every part of his party at once. 

A group of residents gathered in the parking lot to sign a card for Rivkin and sing 'Happy Birthday.'  Rivkin and his wife, Janet, enjoyed the festivities from above. 

Debbie Luscombe called the fire and police departments and asked if they could to do a drive-by for Rivkin’s birthday. Just after 11 a.m., the fire department passed through to blow the sirens, flash the lights and thank Rivkin for his service in World War II. 

“We love you, Larry!” resident John Luscombe called. 

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Rivkin called back. 

