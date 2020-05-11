Longboat Key resident turns 99

Larry Rivkin did get a birthday party for his 99th, but he didn’t actually quite attend.

At Portobello on Longboat Key, Rivkin’s neighbors organized one of the more socially distant birthday parties of the coronavirus age — while friends and neighbors gathered in the complex’s parking lot, the birthday boy himself was safely secluded five stories up, able to see every part of his party at once.

A group of residents gathered in the parking lot to sign a card for Rivkin and sing 'Happy Birthday.' Rivkin and his wife, Janet, enjoyed the festivities from above.

Debbie Luscombe called the fire and police departments and asked if they could to do a drive-by for Rivkin’s birthday. Just after 11 a.m., the fire department passed through to blow the sirens, flash the lights and thank Rivkin for his service in World War II.

“We love you, Larry!” resident John Luscombe called.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Rivkin called back.