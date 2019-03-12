Longboat Key Republicans get in St. Patrick's Day spirit

The Republican Club of Longboat Key went green March 12.

Club members wore green clothes and festive headbands to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early, and the women were presented with green roses as they arrived.

Before sitting down to dinner, dancers from the Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota performed for the crowd.

The guest speaker for this month’s meeting was Nick Adams, the founder and director of The Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness. His topic for discussion was “Defending the Constitution.”





