Richard McGrath with Lisa and Glen Peterson.

Longboat Key Republicans Club holds first meeting of 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 |

Judy Bell with Gary and Alice Veeman.

Jane Hunter and Holly Hennessy.

Cathi Chamberlain hands Glen Peterson a signed book.

Joe McElmeel and Cathi Chamberlain.

Karen and Bill Wiltsie.

Elaine and Steve Koziak.

Patty Buck and Snookie Register.

Sandy Gilbert and Nancy McElmeel.

Members mingle before dinner begins.

Information about the speakers was available on every table.

Lana McDonald and Renee Balogh.

Col. Kurt Hoffman, Cathi Chamberlain and Joe and Nancy McElmeel.

Ed Brodsky and Col. Kurt Hoffman.

John Wheeland and Ruth Strauss.

Sharon Freeman, Sunny McGrath and Jann Logsdon.

The event featured two speakers and brought friends together in the new year.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Republicans Club held its January meeting at the Harbourside Ballroom with speakers that attracted many members and guests. 

Among the speakers were Sandy Gilbert, president of START (Solutions to Avoid Red Tide) and Cathi Chamberlain, who wrote "Rules for Deplorables: A Primer for Fighting Radical Socialism." During the cocktail hour, Chamberlain signed copies of her books and posed for photos with club members. Among the dinner meeting's other guests were Ed Brodsky, the Sarasota area state attorney who is running for re-election in 2020, and Kurt Hoffman, who is running for Sarasota County Sheriff. 

Attendees could enter a 50/50 raffle pool, with funds going to the club's future events. During the cocktail hour, friends caught up and sipped drinks before finding their seats for dinner and the speakers' presentations. 

