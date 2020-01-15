Longboat Key Republicans Club holds first meeting of 2020

The Longboat Key Republicans Club held its January meeting at the Harbourside Ballroom with speakers that attracted many members and guests.

Among the speakers were Sandy Gilbert, president of START (Solutions to Avoid Red Tide) and Cathi Chamberlain, who wrote "Rules for Deplorables: A Primer for Fighting Radical Socialism." During the cocktail hour, Chamberlain signed copies of her books and posed for photos with club members. Among the dinner meeting's other guests were Ed Brodsky, the Sarasota area state attorney who is running for re-election in 2020, and Kurt Hoffman, who is running for Sarasota County Sheriff.

Attendees could enter a 50/50 raffle pool, with funds going to the club's future events. During the cocktail hour, friends caught up and sipped drinks before finding their seats for dinner and the speakers' presentations.