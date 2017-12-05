Longboat home listed for $12.5 million

Reid Murphy of Developers Realty has listed a 12,752-square-foot property on Longboat Key for $12.5 million. The six bedroom, six bath home includes an elevated pool, four-car garage, nanny's suite, two offices, fitness room and sauna.

The owners are David and Teena Kantor, who purchased the property for $1.75 million in January 2000. They then began a series of renovations to update and expand the original property, Murphy said.

Built in 1982, the property is located at 6685 Gulf of Mexico Drive in the T J Oxford subdivision on the north end of the island. The home sits on 1.58 beachfront acres.

Other amenities include a kitchen with eat-in room for 12 and a butler's pantry. Two elevators connect to the second floor, which houses the master bedroom and a library.

The property opens onto 180 feet of beach access and includes a boardwalk to the beach.