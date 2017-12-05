 Skip to main content
The home, built in 1982, has gone through more than a decade of renovations and expansions.

Longboat home listed for $12.5 million

The home features more than 12,000 square feet.

The second story houses the master bedroom and library.

The property has 180 feet of beach access.

The kitchen includes eat-in room for 12.

The elevated pool was built in 2010.

There are six full bathrooms in the house along with several half baths.

The property includes six bedrooms.

The 12,752-square-foot gulf-front property features six bedrooms and six full bathrooms.
by: Ryan Butler News Innovation Editor

Reid Murphy of Developers Realty has listed a 12,752-square-foot property on Longboat Key for $12.5 million. The six bedroom, six bath home includes an elevated pool, four-car garage, nanny's suite, two offices, fitness room and sauna.

The owners are David and Teena Kantor, who purchased the property for $1.75 million in January 2000. They then began a series of renovations to update and expand the original property, Murphy said.

Built in 1982, the property is located at 6685 Gulf of Mexico Drive in the T J Oxford subdivision on the north end of the island. The  home sits on 1.58 beachfront acres.

Other amenities include a kitchen with eat-in room for 12 and a butler's pantry. Two elevators connect to the second floor, which houses the master bedroom and a library. 

The property opens onto 180 feet of beach access and includes a boardwalk to the beach. 

