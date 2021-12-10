Longboat Key puts its most festive foot forward for Christmas

"Frost" impressions last, and Longboat Key is sure to de-"light" anyone looking for a dose of Christmas cheer. Residents all over the island bring the heat when it comes to Christmas decorations, so the Longboat Observer took to the streets in our speediest sleigh to find the best of the best — and there are a lot of "bests." We'll "Dasher" off and let you get to it.

761 Fox St.

This little gem is tucked back from the road, but it glitters and glows back within the trees. The eaves are lined with white lights and a projector casts small green twinkles on the front. The result looks a bit like what snow might look like in Florida.

6961 Poinsettia Ave.

Though not dripping in lights, this house stands out on its street. The eaves drip with icicle-style lights and the railings on the porch bring a multicolored glow. A wreath on the front door ties together the cozy cheer.

6341 Gulf of Mexico Drive

This house took a different spin on the classic palm tree decor — rather than the classic green and white you see on a lot of them, they wrapped the trees framing their house in alternating red and white lights. Effectively, it creates a group of giant, glowing peppermint sticks on Gulf of Mexico Drive.

691 El Centro

This is a multicolored myriad of decorations that stands out on a street with several other houses glowing bright. The bright bulbs are the favored form of festivity, but there is also a stand of glowing Christmas trees on the front lawn.

820 Spanish Drive S.

This is a perennially festive house; it's been decorated for Halloween and Christmas for several years. The boat in its dock across the street is even decked out in festive fashion and wrapped in lights. The trees, eaves, columns and plants are glowing at this house, and a few characters can even be spotted on the lawn. Santa Claus is at the mailbox — maybe waiting for letters to arrive?

Sandpiper Inn, 5451 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Sandpiper Inn welcomes visitors to a Christmas wonderland in the Floridian style — a line of lit candy canes leads directly to the pool. A wreath of lights hangs on the gate, and blue and multicolored lights dominate the rest of the facade. Look closely and find the light-up guard dog who's standing by at the plug for all the strands of lights.

Longboat Harbour docks

The Longboat Harbour docks are a Christmas classic on Longboat Key. Every dock is decorated every year, and some folks take the challenge very seriously. Boats are draped in lights, pilings are wrapped tight in Christmas cheer, and inflatable friends take up residence for the winter. Dock 21 features Santa in a hammock and a flamingo in sunglasses, while Dock 31 is a glowing blue wonder. Take a lap around the harbor and appreciate all the Christmas cheer from the residents.

Gulfshore

The Gulfshore office staff always decks its halls with lights on the trees, glowing wreaths in the windows and gleaming presents on the lawn. But it's worth taking a glance through the rest of the neighborhood, as resident volunteers dressed up the light posts throughout with lights and wreaths of their own.

3370 Gulf of Mexico Drive

This house is another perennial on Longboat Key. Year after year, this house is lit up red and green, so bright you can't help but notice it when you pass by on Gulf of Mexico Drive. A friendly snowman face peeks out from a balcony, and there are wreaths all the way down. Up close, there are inflatable friends including Santa and a Christmas bear near the mailbox.

Aquarius Club

Aquarius always has ornaments made of red, green and blue framing the entrance, but this year, the club added a lot to their repertoire. As you drive into the property, the tunnel of trees is draped in lights and features firework-like bursts hanging from the highest limbs. Even the main building is decorated, featuring white lights on its towering palms.

1125 Bogey Lane

This house catches your eye as you pass by on Gulf of Mexico Drive. It's at the front of an entrance to Country Club Shores, so the wide lawn lit up red and green demands attention. It's a spread-out display, but a breathtaking one nonetheless.

536 Ketch Lane

Look closely and you might see the aloe plant decked out with Santa hats. But it's understandable if your eye is drawn all over the light-covered lawn and trees of this house.

Longboat Key Club

These lights are a classic welcome to the south end of the Key. The club lines the palm trees at its resort entrance with white lights on their trunks and green lights in their fronds, and there's a wreath on the guardhouse. What better way to bring in a Florida Christmas?