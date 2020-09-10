 Skip to main content
Each year, the town of Longboat Key plants 2,977 American flags along Gulf of Mexico Drive to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Longboat Key plants American flags along Gulf of Mexico Drive to honor 9/11 victims

Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020

Friday marks 19 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
by: Mark Bergin Staff Writer

The town of Longboat Key has placed 2,977 American flags spanning the length of Gulf of Mexico Drive to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Friday marks 19 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the U.S.

"The idea was to develop a low-key, solemn, yet powerful, memorial by placing a single,
small, American flag in the right-of-ways of the Town for each person who lost their life
on a day that has forever changed our great Country,” the town wrote in a news release.

The flags are spaced 20-30 feet apart and are placed along Bay Isles Road as well.

The town of Longboat Key and Chamber of Commerce began the tradition in 2002.

“This annual, passive display has been the Town’s only official commemoration of this important event in our country’s history over the past ten years,” the release states.

Town staff will remove the flags on Saturday.

