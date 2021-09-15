 Skip to main content
Michelle Potts and Kelly Erdmann from Nothing Bundt Cakes

Longboat Key, Lakewood Ranch businesses come together for East Meets West

Ellie Levine, Peyton David and Andie Antonik from Cat Depot

Ramin and Deanna Mesghali from Jack Dean Flooring

Speaks Clam Bar set out samples for passersby.

Natalia Levey, Melissa Baker and Sabrina Souder from Speaks Clam Bar

Attendees Mike Talerico, Dom DiMaio and Nate Davidson

Kellie Spring and Kate Ferguson from ServPro

Attendee Michael Vejins and Al Benincasa from Total Air Solutions

Rosemarie Tamunday-Casahora, Fritzie Fischer and Bernadine Hines from Right Accord Home Health Care

Amanda Schubert and Enrique Balandra from Bayside Pet Resort.

Robarts Arena was divided into three aisles full of businesses.

Shawn Simmons, Summer Snyder and Jennifer Haughey from the YMCA

Mary Lou Johnson

Shylynn Gamble snaps a selfie with Heather Koester, Valerie Viands and Casie Boak

Fern Grace and Nyda Bittmann-Neville from the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance

Janeth Gonzalez, Jenna Nelson, Dan Sidler and Kristie Calandro from the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance greeted people as they came in.

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members Jimmy Bonner, Kellie Spring, Caitlyn Zaborowski, Debbie Shaffer and Melissa Rand.

Businesses met in the middle for an expo at the Robarts Arena.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

East and West businesses met in the middle for the annual East Meets West expo on Sept. 14 at Robarts Arena in Sarasota. 

Members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce set up tables to display what their businesses specialize in. Sometimes, like in the case of Speaks Clam Bar and Nothing Bundt Cakes, that included delicious treats that passersby partook in as they perused the presentations. Many participants were members of both the Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key organizations. 

Attendees collected a goody bag and passport at the entrance and went around mingling with business owners and getting their passports stamped in the hopes of winning door prizes.

The East Meets West event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and participants and attendees alike came back with enthusiasm. The arena boomed with greetings and explanations of business as the event went on.

