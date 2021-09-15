Longboat Key, Lakewood Ranch businesses come together for East Meets West

East and West businesses met in the middle for the annual East Meets West expo on Sept. 14 at Robarts Arena in Sarasota.

Members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce set up tables to display what their businesses specialize in. Sometimes, like in the case of Speaks Clam Bar and Nothing Bundt Cakes, that included delicious treats that passersby partook in as they perused the presentations. Many participants were members of both the Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key organizations.

Attendees collected a goody bag and passport at the entrance and went around mingling with business owners and getting their passports stamped in the hopes of winning door prizes.

The East Meets West event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and participants and attendees alike came back with enthusiasm. The arena boomed with greetings and explanations of business as the event went on.