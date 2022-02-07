Longboat Key hosts first Festival of the Arts

Some of the art at the Longboat Key Festival of the Arts probably looked familiar to anyone who's driven down Gulf of Mexico Drive and noticed the multitude of Tube Dude mailboxes. The creator of those metal marvels, Scott Gerber, was just one of dozens of artists present at the first Festival of the Arts on the Key, which spanned Feb. 5 and 6.

Like the Market on Longboat Key, the festival took place in the parking lot of Town Center Green. Although the weekend stayed grey and chilly, hundreds came through the Longboat Key Festival of the Arts over the two days. There was only a slight drizzle on Feb. 5, but artists said it didn't negatively impact the turnout too much. Residents and visitors still came out to browse the art, buy a few pieces and get some kettle corn and lemonade from two stands that were set up in the parking lot.

Painter Robert Johnson, who used to be based on Anna Maria Island, brought a painting of Longboat Key that he said he made specifically for the island's show. It's his latest piece.

"It's a good turnout for not great weather," Johnson said. "It's great to be here and life is good when you're on Longboat Key. Longboat Key needs a good annual art show and I'm glad these guys got this going."

Show director Elaine Laurent, who organized the festival with Howard Alan Events, said the event was mostly populated with Longboat Key locals who were interested in supporting local talent without having to leave the island.

"Everybody's always nervous when a new show starts, but at 10 (a.m.) yesterday the gates opened and the floodgates opened," Laurent said. "We got great comments on the quality of the art and how happy people are to have this show here. One artist had to close up shop because she sold out of everything."