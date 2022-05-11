A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. James McNally Jr., of Longboat Key, sold his home at 548 Hornblower Lane to Scott Ashton, of Roswell, Georgia, for $4.65 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,976 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,625,000 in 2019.

The Pierre

Darashon Delaware LLC sold the Unit 508 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to Beth Shribman and Peter Shribman, trustees, of Swampscott, Massachusetts, for $2.8 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,780 square feet of living area. It sold for $517,000 in 1991.

John Ringling Estates

Linda Candino, as Personal Representative, of N. Tonawanda, New York, David Eckman, Jennifer Waugh, of Tacoma, Washington, Thomas Eckman, of Lockport, New York, Victoria Witte, of Rochester, Minnesota, Matthew Eckman, of N. Tonawanda, New York, and Christopher Eckman, of Torrington, Wyoming, sold two properties at 551 S. Washington Drive to 551 S Washington LLC for $2.7 million. The first property was built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,910 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 514 square feet of living area. They sold for $126,000 in 1988.

Country Club Shores

Nima Prakash, trustee, and Shailendra Prakash sold the home at 530 Yardarm Lane to Triple M Partners LP for $2,495,000. Built in 1966, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,543 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2019.

Conrad Beach

399 Firehouse LLC sold the home at 399 Firehouse Court to Lawrence and Frances Nevins, of Jersey City, New Jersey, for $1,885,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,623 square feet of living area. It sold for $922,300 in 2021.

Grand Bay

William and Becky Oneil, trustees, sold the Unit 112 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Robert Friedman, trustee, of Union Pier, Michigan, for $1.4 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2019.

Winding Oaks

Antoinette and Raymond Maloney, of Southampton, New York, sold their Unit 34 condominium at 3467 Winding Oaks Drive to Ellen Goldner, of Longboat Key, for $1 million. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,112 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2012.

Westchester

Gail Palo, trustee, sold the Unit 106 condominium at 4805 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Alexander and Shirley Bono, of Longboat Key, for $850,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one baths and 1,393 square feet of living area. It sold for $157,000 in 1983.

Cedars East

The LUU Properties LLC sold the Unit 18 condominium at 660 Cedars Court to Richard and Lillie Masidi, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,000 in 2016.

Beach Harbor Club

James Knab, of Cincinnati, sold his Unit C208 condominium at 3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Casa Rentals LLC for $350,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 712 square feet of living area. It sold for $147,500 in 2009.

Whitney Beach

Armand Caputi, of White Lake, New York, sold the Unit 121 condominium at 6700 Gulf Mexico Drive to Alan Lenowitz, of Longboat Key, for $350,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $121,000 in 1998.