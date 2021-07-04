 Skip to main content
Jim Seaton dressed as Uncle Sam and handed out American flags and beads at the Freedom Fest parade.

Longboat Key holds Fourth of July Freedom Fest and Parade

Jim Seaton dressed as Uncle Sam and handed out American flags and beads at the Freedom Fest parade.

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System’s Chief Nursing Officer Jean Lucas waved during Sunday's Freedom Fest parade. Lucas served as one of the parade's grand marshals.

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System’s Chief Nursing Officer Jean Lucas waved during Sunday's Freedom Fest parade. Lucas served as one of the parade's grand marshals.

Dr. Colleen Healy waved during Sunday's Freedom Fest parade. Healy served as one of the parade's grand marshals.

Dr. Colleen Healy waved during Sunday's Freedom Fest parade. Healy served as one of the parade's grand marshals.

Todd Davis, Dr. Colleen Healy, Linda Mazzaferro and Mary Grieco pose for a picture. Healy served as one of the parade's grand marshals.

Todd Davis, Dr. Colleen Healy, Linda Mazzaferro and Mary Grieco pose for a picture. Healy served as one of the parade's grand marshals.

Nancy and Todd Roberts' dog Biscuit was decked out in Fourth of July attire.

Nancy and Todd Roberts' dog Biscuit was decked out in Fourth of July attire.

Aaron Watkins of the Circus Arts Conservatory participated in the Freedom Fest Festivities.

Aaron Watkins of the Circus Arts Conservatory participated in the Freedom Fest Festivities.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi served as one of the grand marshals of Freedom Fest.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi served as one of the grand marshals of Freedom Fest.

Dozens gathered around for the Longboat Key Garden Club's butterfly release.

Dozens gathered around for the Longboat Key Garden Club's butterfly release.

At-Large Commissioner BJ Bishop and Mayor Ken Schneier marched in the Freedom Fest parade.

At-Large Commissioner BJ Bishop and Mayor Ken Schneier marched in the Freedom Fest parade.

Jim Seaton dressed as Uncle Sam and handed out American flags and beads at the Freedom Fest parade. Seaton is pictured giving Laura Kim beads.

Jim Seaton dressed as Uncle Sam and handed out American flags and beads at the Freedom Fest parade. Seaton is pictured giving Laura Kim beads.

Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary participated in the Freedom Fest parade. The horse Uncle D, Maeve Schleicher, Laura Miller and the horse Mr. Peanut pose for a picture.

Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary participated in the Freedom Fest parade. The horse Uncle D, Maeve Schleicher, Laura Miller and the horse Mr. Peanut pose for a picture.

District 2 Commissioner Penny Gold walked in the parade.

District 2 Commissioner Penny Gold walked in the parade.

District 2 Commissioner Penny Gold walked in the parade with her grandson Andrew Gold.

District 2 Commissioner Penny Gold walked in the parade with her grandson Andrew Gold.

At-Large Commissioner BJ Bishop and her dog pose for a picture after marching in the Freedom Fest parade.

At-Large Commissioner BJ Bishop and her dog pose for a picture after marching in the Freedom Fest parade.

A Longboat Key Fire Rescue truck was part of Sunday's parade.

A Longboat Key Fire Rescue truck was part of Sunday's parade.

Dr. Colleen Healy waved during Sunday's Freedom Fest parade. Healy served as one of the parade's grand marshals.

Dr. Colleen Healy waved during Sunday's Freedom Fest parade. Healy served as one of the parade's grand marshals.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi and Town Manager Tom Harmer waved during Sunday's Freedom Fest parade. Dezzi served as one of the parade's grand marshals.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi and Town Manager Tom Harmer waved during Sunday's Freedom Fest parade. Dezzi served as one of the parade's grand marshals.

Jim Seaton dressed as Uncle Sam and handed out American flags and beads at the Freedom Fest parade.

Jim Seaton dressed as Uncle Sam and handed out American flags and beads at the Freedom Fest parade.

Mayor Ken Schneier had a conversation with Aaron Watkins of the Circus Arts Conservatory.

Mayor Ken Schneier had a conversation with Aaron Watkins of the Circus Arts Conservatory.

Aaron Watkins of the Circus Arts Conservatory participated in the Freedom Fest Festivities.

Aaron Watkins of the Circus Arts Conservatory participated in the Freedom Fest Festivities.

The horse named Uncle D and Maeve Schleicher walked in Sunday morning's Freedom Fest parade.

The horse named Uncle D and Maeve Schleicher walked in Sunday morning's Freedom Fest parade.

The horse named Uncle D walked in Sunday morning's Freedom Fest parade.

The horse named Uncle D walked in Sunday morning's Freedom Fest parade.

Nancy and Todd Roberts' dog Biscuit was decked out in Fourth of July attire.

Nancy and Todd Roberts' dog Biscuit was decked out in Fourth of July attire.

Ivan Gould and Sharon Gould pose for a picture with their dog Herbie.

Ivan Gould and Sharon Gould pose for a picture with their dog Herbie.

Nancy and Todd Roberts' dog Biscuit was decked out in Fourth of July attire.

Nancy and Todd Roberts' dog Biscuit was decked out in Fourth of July attire.

Martina Kinslow poses for a picture with her dog Tinker Bell.

Martina Kinslow poses for a picture with her dog Tinker Bell.

District 2 Commissioner Penny Gold marched in the Freedom Fest parade with her grandchildren Andrew Gold and Brayden Gold.

District 2 Commissioner Penny Gold marched in the Freedom Fest parade with her grandchildren Andrew Gold and Brayden Gold.

Joe Miller, Susan Miller and their dog Pippa waited for the Freedom Fest parade to get underway on Sunday morning.

Joe Miller, Susan Miller and their dog Pippa waited for the Freedom Fest parade to get underway on Sunday morning.

The Rotary Club sponsored the Hot Diggity Dog contest again this year.

The Rotary Club sponsored the Hot Diggity Dog contest again this year.

Mayor Ken Schneier and town manager Tom Harmer get ready for the parade.

Mayor Ken Schneier and town manager Tom Harmer get ready for the parade.

Finn Fontaine and Ollie and Katie Kimbrell in the Cadence Bank float.

Finn Fontaine and Ollie and Katie Kimbrell in the Cadence Bank float.

Debbie and Bella James with Shannon and Bibi Lince

Debbie and Bella James with Shannon and Bibi Lince

Lenny and Susan Landau with their dog, Sampson, King of Longboat Key (or Sammy for short)

Lenny and Susan Landau with their dog, Sampson, King of Longboat Key (or Sammy for short)

Eileen Kamerick with Tully

Eileen Kamerick with Tully

Brian, Terri and Zoe Sisler and Rita Holbrook

Brian, Terri and Zoe Sisler and Rita Holbrook

Phoebe Gallagher gets some beads from Jim Seaton

Phoebe Gallagher gets some beads from Jim Seaton

Johanna, Bob, Phoebe and Griffin Gallagher

Johanna, Bob, Phoebe and Griffin Gallagher

Gail Loefgren and Irina LaRose

Gail Loefgren and Irina LaRose

Grand marshals Jean Lucas and Paul Dezzi

Grand marshals Jean Lucas and Paul Dezzi

Keith, Crystal, Cannon and Colter Creech

Keith, Crystal, Cannon and Colter Creech

Cannon Creech rides his decorated bike down the street before the parade.

Cannon Creech rides his decorated bike down the street before the parade.

Town manager Tom Harmer, right, drove grand marshal and fire chief Paul Dezzi in the parade.

Town manager Tom Harmer, right, drove grand marshal and fire chief Paul Dezzi in the parade.

Jean Lucas from Sarasota Memorial Health was one of the grand marshals.

Jean Lucas from Sarasota Memorial Health was one of the grand marshals.

Colleen Healy was one of the grand marshals.

Colleen Healy was one of the grand marshals.

Bay Isles Publix store manager Willie McLaughlin served as one of the parade's grand marshals.

Bay Isles Publix store manager Willie McLaughlin served as one of the parade's grand marshals.

The Longboat key Garden Club walked in the parade.

The Longboat key Garden Club walked in the parade.

The Hot Diggity Dog! members walked 33 total dogs in the parade.

The Hot Diggity Dog! members walked 33 total dogs in the parade.

Brad Marner and Bo Fuller hold the Rotary Club's banner and lead the Hot Diggity Dog! section.

Brad Marner and Bo Fuller hold the Rotary Club's banner and lead the Hot Diggity Dog! section.

Kat Hughes and Bailey.

Kat Hughes and Bailey.

Finn Fontaine and Ollie and Katie Kimbrell in the Cadence Bank float.

Finn Fontaine and Ollie and Katie Kimbrell in the Cadence Bank float.

Suzy Brenner in the Paradise Center float

Suzy Brenner in the Paradise Center float

Aaron Watkins drew a crowd all morning.

Aaron Watkins drew a crowd all morning.

Residents and visitors lined Bay Isles Road for the parade.

Residents and visitors lined Bay Isles Road for the parade.

Lark, Steve, Heather and Bliss Rippy with dogs Scout and Camper

Lark, Steve, Heather and Bliss Rippy with dogs Scout and Camper

Susan Landau helped pass out butterflies before the release.

Susan Landau helped pass out butterflies before the release.

Firefighter Jason Berzoskie helped kids like Noah Kennedy into the fire truck.

Firefighter Jason Berzoskie helped kids like Noah Kennedy into the fire truck.

Tony, Nancy and Biscuit Roberts won Most Patriotic in the Hot Diggity Dog! contest.

Tony, Nancy and Biscuit Roberts won Most Patriotic in the Hot Diggity Dog! contest.

Biscuit Roberts won Most Patriotic in the Hot Diggity Dog! contest.

Biscuit Roberts won Most Patriotic in the Hot Diggity Dog! contest.

Katie Armstrong and Auggie the doggie.

Katie Armstrong and Auggie the doggie.

Auggie won honorable mention.

Auggie won honorable mention.

Tinkerbell won Best Owner Dog Combo with Martina Kinslow.

Tinkerbell won Best Owner Dog Combo with Martina Kinslow.

Pippa

Pippa

Ryan O'Keefe stomped on a lever for a game.

Ryan O'Keefe stomped on a lever for a game.

Mary Ellen Forshey gets her face painted.

Mary Ellen Forshey gets her face painted.

The "world's smallest parade" returned for its 18th rendition on Bay Isles Road.
by: Mark Bergin and Nat Kaemmerer

Fourth of July 2021 got off to a star-spangled start on Longboat Key with the Freedom Fest. 

After it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, pent-up demand for the small-town classic brought hundreds to Bay Isles Road for the short parade and subsequent festival on the morning of Fourth of July. The Hot Diggity Dog! parade and contest, hosted as always by the Rotary Club of Longboat Key, had 33 patriotic pups walking Bay Isles Road — a parade record. The competition was stiff, but in the end only three dogs could win Most Patriotic, Best Owner-Dog Combo and Honorable Mention. 

Martina Kinslow poses for a picture with her dog Tinker Bell.
Tony, Nancy and Biscuit Roberts won Most Patriotic in the Hot Diggity Dog! contest.

"It was really, really hard to pick," judge Jay Sparr said. "There were so many that could've won and so many did great things." 

Katie Armstrong and Auggie the doggie.

Though the dogs tried to steal the show, there was too much else to look at during the parade, billed the "world's shortest" by the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce. Chamber members including Cannons Marina, Cadence Bank and Junk King tossed candy to the kids on the sidelines, the Longboat Key police and fire departments lit up their red, white and blue lights and even two miniature horses walked along Bay Isles Road. The parade had four grand marshals this year and the theme was honoring Longboat Key's hometown heroes

"I'm just happy we could bring it back," chamber President Gail Loefgren said. "Before the parade, everybody was really anxious to get it started." 

The Forshey family has been coming to Longboat Key since the 1970's and is usually here over the Fourth of July weekend. The parade is a tradition and a bit of old-Florida charm that they're glad to see return after the pandemic. One of the youngest Forsheys, Mary Ellen, was getting her face painted at the site of the games after the parade. Nearby, there were also ring-the-bell games and games where kids had to try to toss a ball into the right hole to win prizes. 

"Every time I come here I feel like I've gone back in time," Chris Forshey said. 

The Author: Mark Bergin

Mark Bergin is the Longboat Key Town Hall reporter for the Observer. He has previously worked as a senior digital producer at WTSP, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg. Mark is a graduate of the University of Missouri and grew up in the Chicagoland area.

See All Articles by Mark

