Even the drinks were tinted pink for the Go For the Cure lunch.

Longboat Key golfers team up to Go For the Cure

Suzanne Snyder, Noel Geer and Shary Price

Kathi-Ann Gage, Cathy Goglia and Laura Muth

Barbara Eisenberg, Barbara Botein and Annie Cohen

Ann Sears and Twilo Kegler

Janet Hartman and Linda Hargreaves

Barbara Sanandres and Noreen Ackerman

Bunny Skirboll and Hannah Weinberg

Edna Fufssner and Jackie Dedrick

Cupcakes decorated with pink icing were waiting for after lunch.

Donna Krenicki, Beth Kaye and Christie Krugler

Pam Snauwaert, Katie Moulton, Karen Shearer and Kerrii Anderson

Members from the Key Niners and Women's Golf Association teamed up to put the event on with Suellen Kaeb from Breast Health Sarasota (fifth from right).

Terry O'Hara, also dressed in pink, rearranged the scores as they came in.

The Key Niners and Women's Golf Association played a round to raise money for Breast Health Sarasota.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The more, the merrier was the motto of the day at the Go For the Cure golf event on Longboat Key. On March 8 — which was coincidentally International Women's Day — golfers from the Key Niners and Women's Golf Association teamed up for a round on the Longboat Key Club links to raise money for Breast Health Sarasota. 

More than 150 golfers from the pair of organizations put their best putt forward in the morning before meeting for a pink-drenched luncheon. Like many events that raise money for breast health and breast cancer research, pink was the dress code and even the lemonade got the memo. 

The annual event benefits Breast Health Sarasota, a local nonprofit that offers support and breast cancer prevention, and has since Key resident Marge Heller started it more than 20 years ago. 

