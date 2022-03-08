Longboat Key golfers team up to Go For the Cure

The more, the merrier was the motto of the day at the Go For the Cure golf event on Longboat Key. On March 8 — which was coincidentally International Women's Day — golfers from the Key Niners and Women's Golf Association teamed up for a round on the Longboat Key Club links to raise money for Breast Health Sarasota.

More than 150 golfers from the pair of organizations put their best putt forward in the morning before meeting for a pink-drenched luncheon. Like many events that raise money for breast health and breast cancer research, pink was the dress code and even the lemonade got the memo.

The annual event benefits Breast Health Sarasota, a local nonprofit that offers support and breast cancer prevention, and has since Key resident Marge Heller started it more than 20 years ago.