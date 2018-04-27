 Skip to main content
Jane Boehme and Deborah Bellas

Longboat Key Garden Club observes Arbor Day

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

June McGroary, Niki Muller and Jeanne McFarland

Lillian Sands, Mike Renick and Susan Phillips

Guests enjoyed a picnic lunch buffet.

A six-foot long sandwich awaited members.

Dee and Tom Harmer

Palma and Eileen Panza helped organize the luncheon.

Gene Campbell, Joan Partridge, Jinny Johnson, Claudia Hennigan and Jane Boehme

Kathy Garcia and Kim Roberts

Jane Ulrich and Cynthia Larson

Claudia Hennigan, JoAnn Schwencke and Virginia Luke

The club enjoyed an Arbor Day picnic and announced a special project.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The Longboat Key Garden Club held a picture-perfect picnic to celebrate Arbor Day at Joan Durante Park on April 27. The club donated a crepe myrtle tree to be planted in the park as part of its annual observance of the holiday.

“It's just a lovely opportunity for us all to get together at the end of season and enjoy the beautiful environment we helped create at this park,” said LBK Garden Club president Susan Phillips.

During the luncheon, Phillips also announced the organization’s annual Arbor Day project, which will be the beautification of the Longboat Key Public Works building.

