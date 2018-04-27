Longboat Key Garden Club observes Arbor Day

The Longboat Key Garden Club held a picture-perfect picnic to celebrate Arbor Day at Joan Durante Park on April 27. The club donated a crepe myrtle tree to be planted in the park as part of its annual observance of the holiday.

“It's just a lovely opportunity for us all to get together at the end of season and enjoy the beautiful environment we helped create at this park,” said LBK Garden Club president Susan Phillips.

During the luncheon, Phillips also announced the organization’s annual Arbor Day project, which will be the beautification of the Longboat Key Public Works building.