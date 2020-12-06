Longboat Key Garden Club hosts walk in Joan Durante Park

Intrepid explorers set off from the Joan Durante Park pavilion on Dec. 5 with masks and maps as they crisscrossed the property for the Longboat Key Garden Club's annual health walk.

Groups of up to four set out in staggered starts to allow for social distancing, and they returned to a good-natured crew of Garden Club volunteers passing out water and spritzing ankles with bug spray. Walkers strolled the winding paths for up to half an hour, chatting or pointing out interesting sights among the verdant park.

"It's a lovely property," Carole Shaw said after returning from her walk. "It's a good thing Barbara (Bellamente) was our leader, otherwise we might still be walking around out there."

Zelia Trueb and Kathryn Carr set off on their walk with illustrated maps and the Picture This app, recommended by Garden Club President Susan Phillips. With it, they found the gumbo limbo tree.

Each walker reserved their spot with a $15 donation to the Garden Club, which will go to its various charity endeavors including scholarships, Longboat Key Turtle Watch's "Flip a Switch, Make a Move" turtle protection campaign, Selby Gardens and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium summer camps and beautification projects around the town. Those in attendance could enter a raffle for a Garden Club bag or purchase Garden Club wine glasses. Some members who weren't comfortable joining the walk simply donated instead. Phillips said it's important to raise money where they can, because many of the environmental charities they support are having a tough 2020.

Overall, the club members who came were just happy to see each other.

"This event was never a fundraiser, but it's become one," Phillips said. "We're just enjoying it as a social event. It's the first time we've been in each other's presence (since the pandemic)."