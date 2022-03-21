 Skip to main content
Fittingly, the tables were decorated with planes, trains and automobiles.

Longboat Key Garden Club hosts Dinner and a Movie

Fittingly, the tables were decorated with planes, trains and automobiles.

Marian Witte, Cyndi Seamon, Lloyd Witte and Sam Lastinger grabbed drinks before the movie.

Marian Witte, Cyndi Seamon, Lloyd Witte and Sam Lastinger grabbed drinks before the movie.

Susan Loprete and Meike Gooley shaded their eyes from the evening sun.

Susan Loprete and Meike Gooley shaded their eyes from the evening sun.

Ken Schneier caught up with Rae Dowling and Dave Bullock.

Ken Schneier caught up with Rae Dowling and Dave Bullock.

Caritha Greeley, Peter Smith and Pamela Mogul staked out a spot at their table.

Caritha Greeley, Peter Smith and Pamela Mogul staked out a spot at their table.

Akiem Esdaile provided music for the evening, as he does for most Garden Club events.

Akiem Esdaile provided music for the evening, as he does for most Garden Club events.

Diane Blake, Kathy Garcia and Frank Garcia caught up before the movie.

Diane Blake, Kathy Garcia and Frank Garcia caught up before the movie.

Pete Mitchell and Lynn Christensen

Pete Mitchell and Lynn Christensen

Attendees were served dinner.

Attendees were served dinner.

Attendees could take a look at auction items before the bidding started.

Attendees could take a look at auction items before the bidding started.

Phyllis Black and Jack Black attended with their friends John and Jean Thornton, who visited from Atlanta.

Phyllis Black and Jack Black attended with their friends John and Jean Thornton, who visited from Atlanta.

Joi Ronan, Dan Ronan, Patti Meeder and Bruce Flory

Joi Ronan, Dan Ronan, Patti Meeder and Bruce Flory

Steve Branham and Bill Dooley wait for food.

Steve Branham and Bill Dooley wait for food.

Judy Kelsey and Dan Kelsey wait to grab some dinner before the movie.

Judy Kelsey and Dan Kelsey wait to grab some dinner before the movie.

A record number of guests attended the dinner.

A record number of guests attended the dinner.

Cynthia Craig and Jaleigh White

Cynthia Craig and Jaleigh White

The club usually hosts one of these events in a year, but the last one was so popular.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Dinner, a movie and a beautiful sunset are a recipe for a good evening anywhere, especially on Longboat Key. On March 18, a record number of people took advantage of the Longboat Key Garden Club's Dinner and a Movie event. 

This time, 140 people came out for dinner and to watch "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" on an inflatable projector at Bayfront Park. Club President Susan Phillips said that last time the club hosted Dinner and a Movie, 105 people attended, which was a record at that time. They also raised a record amount of money for their scholarship fund, which helps local students attend summer camps at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and Selby Botanical Garden. 

Usually, Dinner and a Movie only happens once a season, but the October event was a smash hit. 

"At the end of the last event, as everybody was leaving and they were saying, 'When's the next one?'" Phillips said. "It was just so popular in October and people are kind of starved for fun and socializing. It's a perfect event for this time of year and this location." 

Attendees mingled around Bayfront Park, bidding on auction items and catching up with friends until dinner was served. The tables were decorated with planes, trains and automobiles to fit the theme of the evening. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

