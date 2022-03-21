Longboat Key Garden Club hosts Dinner and a Movie

Dinner, a movie and a beautiful sunset are a recipe for a good evening anywhere, especially on Longboat Key. On March 18, a record number of people took advantage of the Longboat Key Garden Club's Dinner and a Movie event.

This time, 140 people came out for dinner and to watch "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" on an inflatable projector at Bayfront Park. Club President Susan Phillips said that last time the club hosted Dinner and a Movie, 105 people attended, which was a record at that time. They also raised a record amount of money for their scholarship fund, which helps local students attend summer camps at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and Selby Botanical Garden.

Usually, Dinner and a Movie only happens once a season, but the October event was a smash hit.

"At the end of the last event, as everybody was leaving and they were saying, 'When's the next one?'" Phillips said. "It was just so popular in October and people are kind of starved for fun and socializing. It's a perfect event for this time of year and this location."

Attendees mingled around Bayfront Park, bidding on auction items and catching up with friends until dinner was served. The tables were decorated with planes, trains and automobiles to fit the theme of the evening.