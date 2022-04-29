 Skip to main content
Lyn Haycock and Jen Shimek welcomed attendees to the picnic.

Longboat Key Garden Club hosts Arbor Day picnic

Lyn Haycock and Jen Shimek welcomed attendees to the picnic.

Students from St. Martha's made pesto for attendees.

Students from St. Martha's made pesto for attendees.

Mote philanthropy and aquaculture staff Kevan Main and Mike Nystrom, respectively, caught up with LBKTW's Cyndi Seamon and Tim Thurman.

Mote philanthropy and aquaculture staff Kevan Main and Mike Nystrom, respectively, caught up with LBKTW's Cyndi Seamon and Tim Thurman.

Noreen Ackerman, Mote's Laura Biersmith, Melanie DeCarlo and Chris Parker chatted about Mote's work before lunch.

Noreen Ackerman, Mote's Laura Biersmith, Melanie DeCarlo and Chris Parker chatted about Mote's work before lunch.

Attendees could buy the centerpieces.

Attendees could buy the centerpieces.

Kathy Gricius and Barbara Livingston

Kathy Gricius and Barbara Livingston

Kathy Ruscitto and JoAnn Schwencke finalized the picnic setup.

Kathy Ruscitto and JoAnn Schwencke finalized the picnic setup.

Tory Newman, Gail Daniels and Diane Blake

Tory Newman, Gail Daniels and Diane Blake

Dee Harmer and Susan Phillips get ready for the meeting.

Dee Harmer and Susan Phillips get ready for the meeting.

Jean Caldwell shows an oversized zucchini from the St. Martha garden.

Jean Caldwell shows an oversized zucchini from the St. Martha garden.

Scholarship recipients Chloe Schwab and Carter Oleckna attended the picnic.

Scholarship recipients Chloe Schwab and Carter Oleckna attended the picnic.

Travis Barrows from the Boys and Girls Clubs and Aaron Virgin from Save Our Seabirds wait for lunch.

Travis Barrows from the Boys and Girls Clubs and Aaron Virgin from Save Our Seabirds wait for lunch.

Attendees grabbed a picnic lunch.

Attendees grabbed a picnic lunch.

The club took the time to honor their scholarship and grant recipients from the past year.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Garden Club pic(nic)ked a perfect day for their annual meeting on April 29. About 60 members and representatives from local organizations gathered at Bayfront Park to celebrate Arbor Day and learn about the past year of the club. 

The club welcomed 10 organizations plus two scholarship recipients to their Arbor Day picnic at Bayfront Park. After enjoying the weather and watching some dolphins also have lunch, the attendees settled in to hear from each organization. Through grants, three scholarships and summer camp funding, the club donated a total of $73,660 around Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties over the past year.

Each organization present spoke about what the money will be used for. Many of the funds will go to summer camps, including at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, where six middle school children will be able to attend a full week of Sea Sleuth camp, at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, where 375 children will be able to take educational summer field trips, and at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, where 12 elementary school children will attend camp at both the downtown and Historic Spanish Point campuses.

Afterwards, attendees enjoyed lunch made by Chef Jean Caldwell from St. Martha Catholic School, which has received grants to establish and grow an edible garden at school. Attendees took home pesto made by the students and got to see some of the herbs and produce they've grown, like one oversized zucchini that got forgotten underneath some leaves.

