The Maass home is on Reclinata Drive.

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 536 Reclinata Drive- Maass Home

A lot of the furniture in their home has been with them since they bought their first house.

A glass collection sits off the foyer of the entrance.

Off of the living room, is a spacious kitchen with an island for seating.

The master bedroom is on the main floor of the house.

The living room offers plenty of seating with three couches.

Andy Maass has turned one of the main floor rooms into his office and space for his Teddy Roosevelt collection.

Unintentionally, Ruth Maass has created a Mexican folk art collection.

Upstairs, Ruth Maass has turned a loft area into a work space.

Ruth Maass has her mother’s collection of ice cream molds upstairs.

A guest bedroom upstairs is set aside for grandchildren.

There are three guest bedrooms upstairs, two of which have a jack-and-jill bathroom.

There are three guest bedrooms upstairs, two of which have a jack-and-jill bathroom.

Unintentionally, Ruth Maass has created a Mexican folk art collection.

Downstairs, the Maass have another living room area that they call a “retro room.”

The Maass home is on Reclinata Drive.

The Longboat Key Garden Club's home tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
by: Katie Johns

536 Reclinata Drive- Maass Home

The home of Andy and Ruth Maass sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with a view of Bishops Bayou.

It’s a view many neighbors can enjoy, but inside, the Maasses show off their unique taste.

Over the years, they have acquired a variety of Day of the Dead figurines and Mexican folk art, something Ruth Maass said was never planned. She also has a collection of ice cream molds her mother found.

“She could find beauty in a button,” Maass said of her mother.

The home has four bedrooms with the master on the main floor and three upstairs. The home could have a fifth bedroom, but Andy Maass has taken one over as his office and space to display his collection of Theodore Roosevelt memorabilia.

Also on the main floor are the kitchen, living room and dining room that look into the bayou. A staircase off the kitchen leads to a basement that they refer to as a “retro room.” Most of the furniture in the Maasses’ home has been with them since their first home together.

Upstairs is a loft that has been turned into a workspace for  Ruth, along with bedrooms for their grandchildren and guests. The artwork upstairs is dedicated to family, with the hallway between the rooms full of family photos and a childhood doodle by one of their sons hanging in the bathroom.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

