Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 536 Reclinata Drive- Maass Home

536 Reclinata Drive- Maass Home

The home of Andy and Ruth Maass sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with a view of Bishops Bayou.

It’s a view many neighbors can enjoy, but inside, the Maasses show off their unique taste.

If You Go When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2 Where: Seven Longboat Key homes will be on display: 3354 Bayou Gate

3408 Winding Oaks Drive

3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive

5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive #6

780 Old Compass Road

536 Reclinata Drive

6890 Longboat Drive South Cost: Tickets are $25 and available at each of the homes on the day of the tour.

Over the years, they have acquired a variety of Day of the Dead figurines and Mexican folk art, something Ruth Maass said was never planned. She also has a collection of ice cream molds her mother found.

“She could find beauty in a button,” Maass said of her mother.

The home has four bedrooms with the master on the main floor and three upstairs. The home could have a fifth bedroom, but Andy Maass has taken one over as his office and space to display his collection of Theodore Roosevelt memorabilia.

Also on the main floor are the kitchen, living room and dining room that look into the bayou. A staircase off the kitchen leads to a basement that they refer to as a “retro room.” Most of the furniture in the Maasses’ home has been with them since their first home together.

Upstairs is a loft that has been turned into a workspace for Ruth, along with bedrooms for their grandchildren and guests. The artwork upstairs is dedicated to family, with the hallway between the rooms full of family photos and a childhood doodle by one of their sons hanging in the bathroom.