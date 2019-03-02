 Skip to main content
Kip O’Neill and Fanny Younger

Garden Club offers peek at Longboat living

Kip O’Neill and Fanny Younger

The Maass home has a screened deck off the kitchen offering a view of the pool.

The Maass home has a screened deck off the kitchen offering a view of the pool.

The patios and pool decks were popular spots amongst the home tour fans.

The patios and pool decks were popular spots amongst the home tour fans.

BJ Bishop and Russ Wilkins

BJ Bishop and Russ Wilkins

Each of the featured homes received a plaque to display.

Each of the featured homes received a plaque to display.

Kay Owen and Mare Kimura

Kay Owen and Mare Kimura

A new home features cream and blue coloring in a dining area.

A new home features cream and blue coloring in a dining area.

Susan and Jack Leikam

Susan and Jack Leikam

Coastal colors accent a newly constructed home.

Coastal colors accent a newly constructed home.

Signs were posted around the island giving directions to those hoping to tour the homes.

Signs were posted around the island giving directions to those hoping to tour the homes.

Barbara Diznoff and Carol Gilbert

Barbara Diznoff and Carol Gilbert

The home at 3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive offered views of Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

The home at 3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive offered views of Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Christina Filkins, Maureen Shea and Pat Marshke

Christina Filkins, Maureen Shea and Pat Marshke

The home at 3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive offered views of Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

The home at 3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive offered views of Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Jane Madden and Judy Jones

Jane Madden and Judy Jones

The 43rd Annual Garden Club Home Tour took place on Saturday, March 2 and showcased seven homes.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Longboat Key residents and visitors got a special look into island living March 2.

On Saturday, the Longboat Key Garden Club hosted its 43rd annual Home Tour, which featured seven homes throughout the island.

This year’s homes were chosen to represent how Longboat Key living has changed over the past 50 years, which is how old the club is turning this year. The oldest home included in the tour was built in 1969 in Longbeach Village, the same year the garden club was founded.

Two of the homes on the tour are newly constructed, bringing the tour full circle from past to present.

While touring the homes, garden club volunteers served as docents and answered any questions visitors might have had. Those touring also had the chance to enter raffles for various items, including artwork.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

