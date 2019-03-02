Garden Club offers peek at Longboat living

Longboat Key residents and visitors got a special look into island living March 2.

On Saturday, the Longboat Key Garden Club hosted its 43rd annual Home Tour, which featured seven homes throughout the island.

This year’s homes were chosen to represent how Longboat Key living has changed over the past 50 years, which is how old the club is turning this year. The oldest home included in the tour was built in 1969 in Longbeach Village, the same year the garden club was founded.

Two of the homes on the tour are newly constructed, bringing the tour full circle from past to present.

While touring the homes, garden club volunteers served as docents and answered any questions visitors might have had. Those touring also had the chance to enter raffles for various items, including artwork.